Greystone Co-Sponsoring Zimmet Healthcare's Annual Skilled Nursing Facilities Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underscoring its commitment to serving the skilled nursing facility (SNF) industry with financial advisory and investment management services, Greystone will be co-sponsoring Zimmet Healthcare Services Group's 20th annual 2-day seminar from August 8 – 9, 2018 at Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This conference is renowned for its superb content and creative themes; 2018's Peace, Love and Reimbursement metaphorically connects 50 years of social change that started with the Summer of Love in 1968 to the rapid evolution of the SNF industry today.



The sold-out conference will host more than 1,100 industry participants, including operators and national trade associations. Frank J. Small, Chief Investment Officer of Greystone Healthcare Investments, will speak about the challenges of entering and investing in new SNF markets. In collaboration with reimbursement, regulatory, and advisory experts serving the post-acute care sector, Mr. Small will contribute to an exclusive content agenda geared towards owners, operators, and investors in seniors housing.

"The changing landscape of the SNF market brings with it plenty of opportunities and also new challenges for healthcare facility owners," said Mr. Small, a seasoned healthcare investment specialist. "With regulatory changes on the horizon and shrinking margins, owners and investors must remain vigilant in maximizing efficiency in operations, investments, and financing of assets."

"We are thrilled to have Greystone as a co-sponsor of this year's event, especially at this critical juncture when the stakes have never been higher for the SNF industry," said Marc Zimmet, President, Zimmet Healthcare Services Group. "We cover the full range of reimbursement, regulatory, and market dynamics impacting business and investment strategies for SNF operators and their service providers. Attendance has grown significantly over two decades, but our mission remains the same - to provide insight and guidance to those committed to the post-acute care sector."

To learn more about the Zimmet Healthcare's 2018 SNF conference, visit Zimmet Healthcare Services Group's website.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

About Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, LLC

Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, LLC is a full-service consulting firm committed to developing innovative solutions to the challenges of operating in the post-acute care industry. ZHSG's leadership team has extensive experience with all aspects of the complex skilled nursing facility operating landscape including clinical reimbursement, cost reporting, regulatory compliance, ancillary services, managed care and market reform. ZHSG has served as advisor to state and national associations and payers, and currently supports providers ranging from large, multi-state chains to government-sponsored facilities. For more information, visit www.zhealthcare.com.

