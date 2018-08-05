Blockchain Mining to Release Consolidated Half-Year 2018 Financial Results on August 30, 2018

MONTREAL and RAMAT GAN, Israel, Aug. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Mining Ltd. (the "Company") (TASE: BLLCF.TA) (OTCQX:BLLCF), through its ownership of Backbone Hosting Solutions Inc. (operating as "Bitfarms"), one of the largest blockchain technology companies in the world, will be announcing its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 on Thursday, August 30, 2018 prior to market open.



Operational Highlights and Updates



In June 2018, the Company completed the infrastructure buildout of a new computing facility ("Magog") in the city of Magog, Québec that is now fully ready to install up to 10 MW of cryptocurrency mining computers. Given the anticipated near-term release of a new generation of mining hardware, management is currently evaluating the best technology options available to commence operation of the new facility.



In July 2018, the Company appointed John Rim to Chief Financial Officer:



For the past 7 years, John served as a senior finance executive at private equity portfolio companies owned by Brookfield Asset Management and Centerbridge Partners LLP where he worked closely on management teams to successfully finance, acquire and integrate multiple large-scale, global operations. With a proven track record of identifying opportunities and unlocking value, John has significant experience scaling and growing businesses through disciplined execution of strategic operational initiatives.



John Rim, as Chief Financial Officer, has overall responsibility for the Company's financial governance, reporting and planning. As a CPA, CA with over 20 years of business experience, John began his career in public accounting at KPMG and PwC and subsequently held roles of increasing responsibility and leadership within the accounting and tax functions at Fortune 500 multinational companies.



In July 2018, the Company received approval to trade ordinary shares of the Company directly on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BLLCF". Management believes this platform will lead to increased U.S. ownership, improved long-term liquidity and enhanced shareholder value.



In August 2018, Bitfarms completed the purchase of 12 megawatts of electrical distribution hardware which is intended for use in phase 1 of the Sherbrooke computing center ("Sherbrooke").



The Company is also pleased to announce that its Sherbrooke project has received final approval for participation in the Québec Large Investment Tax Holiday program. Given the magnitude of this project, and subject to certain conditions, Bitfarms may be eligible for a tax holiday on future income related to its Sherbrooke investment.

At the shareholder EGM later this month, the Company has proposed a name change from Blockchain Mining Ltd. to Bitfarms Ltd., part of a rebranding effort which is intended to reflect the acquisition of the operating subsidiary Bitfarms and to unify the operations of the two companies under one brand.

"We look forward to the continued expansion of our core operating business, as well as the ongoing vertical integration of Bitfarms," said Wes Fulford, Chief Executive Officer. "Longer-term, our goal is to offer a wide range of services evolving around blockchain technology and decentralized financial economies, the best-known application of which is bitcoin."

"I am very excited to be part of such a dynamic team operating in such a nascent and transformative industry," said John Rim, Chief Financial Officer. "The Company's secured low-cost energy, deep operational expertise and speed of mining infrastructure set-up makes it well-positioned to achieve its near-term strategic objectives."

The Company wishes to remind shareholders that the English trading symbol of the Company's shares has been changed, as per the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange's announcement on August 2, 2018 from BLCM to BLLCF, to create greater alignment with the Company's OTCQX symbol.

About Blockchain Mining Ltd.

Blockchain Mining Ltd., through its transaction with Backbone Hosting Solutions Inc. (Bitfarms), owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. Bitfarms provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, litecoin and dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Since 2013, predecessors to Bitfarms have constructed 4 farms in Québec, Canada, which have 27.5 MW of installed capacity and over 200 Ph/s of installed hash-power. Bitfarms' construction pipeline includes an additional 5 farms with a total of 162.5 MW of power capacity, including current operations.

