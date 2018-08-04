KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP Reminds QUALCOMM Incorporated Investors of August 7, 2018 Deadline – QCOM

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) ("QUALCOMM") investors that it has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of QUALCOMM securities between January 31, 2018, and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



QUALCOMM develops and commercializes "foundational technologies and products used in mobile devices and other wireless products." QUALCOMM derives revenues principally from the sale of integrated circuit products and the licensing of intellectual property. Broadcom Limited ("Broadcom") is a "designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices, with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor ["CMOS"] based devices and analog III-V based products." Broadcom is incorporated in, and maintains its principal executive offices in Singapore.

Beginning in late 2017, Broadcom announced a series of unsolicited proposals to acquire all of the outstanding shares of QUALCOMM's common stock. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") is "an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person ('covered transactions'), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States." Unbeknownst and undisclosed to investors, on January 29, 2018, QUALCOMM secretly filed a voluntary request for CFIUS to initiate an investigation into Broadcom's actions in a brazen attempt to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire QUALCOMM.

Once QUALCOMM's unilateral secret action was revealed to the market on March 5, 2018, and as the market continued to learn additional information about the nature and extent of QUALCOMM's secret action vis-à-vis CFIUS, and the ramifications therefrom, the price of QUALCOMM's common stock declined substantially.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that QUALCOMM had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire QUALCOMM.

