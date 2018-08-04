SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in TAL Education Group of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TAL

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 18-cv-06440, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired TAL securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased TAL securities between April 26, 2018, and June 13, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until August 17, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

TAL provides educational services and offers comprehensive tutoring services to students covering core academic subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, and chemistry. TAL primarily provides services in China.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TAL overstated its net income; (ii) TAL's net income was in fact deteriorating; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, TAL's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On June 13, 2018, Carson Block issued a report accusing TAL of issuing fraudulent profit figures by overstating net income, net income margin and other essential accounting metrics.

On this news, TAL's ADR price fell $4.54, or over 9.95%, to close at $41.11 on June 13, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

