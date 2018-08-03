Great Elm Capital Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2018 results on Friday, August 10, 2018 before the opening of the financial markets.



Great Elm Capital Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 820-8297; international callers should dial +1 (661) 378-9758. Participants should enter the Conference ID 3184429 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations .

The presentation will also be published before the opening of the financial markets on Friday, August 10, 2018. Additionally, the conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xaxebatk.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC focuses on special situations and catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Media & Investor Contact:

Meaghan K. Mahoney

Senior Vice President

+1 (617) 375-3006

investorrelations@greatelmcap.com