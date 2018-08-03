Appian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESTON, Va., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.



The Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston, MA. This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado. This presentation is scheduled for Monday, August 13, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. MT or 4:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Relations

Staci Mortenson

ICR

Phone: 703-442-1091

investors@appian.com