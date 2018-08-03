CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMTI and GDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Class Period: March 16, 2018 - June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Rockwell Medical, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

To learn more about the RMTI class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: GDS Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the GDS class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



