The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ORA and DB

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Class Period: August 8, 2017 to May 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Ormat Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Class Period: March 20, 2017 to May 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

During the class period, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (2) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 31, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve had designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business as being in a "trouble condition," citing concerns about "its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans." It was also reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") added Deutsche Bank's FDIC-insured subsidiary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, to a list of "problem banks" which are at-risk. On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49 or over 4% to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.

