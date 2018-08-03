SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAIR TAL UNM ANW QCOM REVG FIZZ FB TTPH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Get additional information about HAIR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/restoration-robotics-inc-hair?wire=3

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

Get additional information about TAL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tal-education-group?wire=3

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: October 27, 2016 and May 1, 2018

Get additional information about UNM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018

Get additional information about ANW: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018

Get additional information about QCOM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the January 27, 2017 IPO and between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018

Get additional information about REVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rev-group-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: April 26, 2018 and July 25, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

