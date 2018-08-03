Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, August 9, 2018

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (NASDAQ:MHLD) is scheduled to report second quarter 2018 financial results before the opening of regular stock market hours on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Maiden's press release and financial information will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.maiden.bm.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Through its subsidiaries, which are each A- rated (excellent) by A.M. Best, the Company is focused on providing non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies in the United States and Europe. As of March 31, 2018, Maiden had $6.8 billion in assets and shareholders' equity of $1.2 billion.