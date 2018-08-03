N:OW at PROJECT to Launch August 2018 in Las Vegas; Highlights Cultural Insights, Relevance and Style

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N:OW at PROJECT, the newest addition to UBM Fashion Group's semi-annual Las Vegas-based MAGIC Marketplace, is a creative environment for fashion and culture enthusiasts to be informed and inspired. This incubator for culturally relevant ideas and forward-thinking fashion brands is set to unveil this August during the MAGIC tradeshow.



Tommy Fazio, Men's Fashion Director shares, "Our goal with N:OW is to create a hub that fuses together the DNA of fashion – style, culture and innovation. It's an exciting opportunity to understand what's trending in the culture and how it impacts fashion. We plan on evolving the conversation and brands each season to capture what's new-to-market and of interest to the fashion community."

This season will focus on contemporary streetwear within a 360° experience produced by creative agency Number Project with talks moderated by Highsnobiety's editorial director Jian Deleon, WGSN's Senior Consultants Brian Trunzo and Rachael Dimit, and visual content produced by ENJOY HUMAN. Trend forecasting authority, WGSN, will lend their expertise to provide a compelling insider perspective on fashion trends and topics. A full schedule of topics, panelist and moderators will be released on August 9th, closer to the show.

"N:OW will always showcase what is relevant and of the moment, while discussing and analyzing what's to come. It's a creative hive that's been conceived to focus on the relationships and creative exchanges that fuel business," states Jason Peskin, Brand Director at PROJECT.

Streetwear brands showcasing SS'19 collections include:

Alpha Industries

Atomic Mission Gear

Bricktown World

DEFYANT

Fairplay

Introspection.

Publish

The Rad Black Kids

Rothco

STRGHT

N:OW @ PROJECT will be located within the PROJECT show floor and live alongside the elevated designer platform The TENTS, and The Foundry, which houses a curated selection of refined men's apparel and home goods.

PROJECT Las Vegas runs from August 13-15th at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About UBM Fashion | UBM Fashion is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest information visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

About PROJECT | Held bi-annually in New York and Las Vegas, PROJECT is the world's preeminent contemporary fashion trade event, encompassing men's, women's, accessories and footwear brands within PROJECT Vegas, PROJECT Women's, THE TENTS, PROJECT New York and PROJECT SOLE New York. Bringing expertise and relevance to the global fashion industry through a highly merchandised approach, PROJECT creates destinations where innovation, commerce and service converge. For more information, please visit www.projectshow.com.

For the latest, go to: www.mrketshow.com | http://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/projectny

