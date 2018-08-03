Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Appointment of Mr. Kunihide Akizawa to the Board of Directors

MONACO, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners" or the "Company") (NYSE:NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, announced today the appointment of Mr. Kunihide Akizawa to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Akizawa, has over 35 years of experience in shipping and logistics, including extensive experience in chartering, accounting and operations with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, leading Japanese international shipping company. He has served as President of IMECS Co., Ltd, since 2016. IMECS Co., Ltd is a full subsidiary of and serves as the ship-owning arm of ITOCHU, one of Japan's premier international trading corporations.

"We are delighted Mr. Akizawa has joined our board and believe that his deep understanding of shipping operations, chartering and logistics will significantly benefit the Company," said Ms. Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and CEO of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners also announced that Robert Pierot, a director of Navios Partners' since October 2007, has resigned from the board of directors. Ms. Frangou commented, "Mr. Pierot served our Board faithfully for over 10 years, lending his significant industry experience and knowledge to Navios Partners as we navigated difficult markets. With global trade rebounding and the drybulk market returning to health, Mr. Pierot decided it was a good time for him to turn to other interests. We thank Mr. Pierot for his valuable contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors."

