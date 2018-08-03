Golden Leaf Holdings Management to Attend Upcoming Conferences in U.S. and Canada

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("Golden Leaf" or the "Company") (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, today announced its upcoming attendance at a number of major cannabis industry and investor events.



From August 8 to 9, Golden Leaf CEO William Simpson will present at the Canaccord Genuity's 38th Annual Growth Conference taking place in Boston, Massachusetts. The Canaccord conference is a premier investment forum for innovative small and mid-cap growth companies from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. At the conference, institutional and private investors, as well as venture capitalists, are provided with the opportunity to speak directly with the management teams of public and private companies.

Later in the month, management will attend MJBIZCon Int'l in Toronto, Ontario from August 14 to 16. Presented by the cannabis industry publication Marijuana Business Daily, the conference is considered one of the largest and most established cannabis business summits and features experiential exhibits, technology demonstrations, educational seminars and networking opportunities for investors to connect with a wide range of cannabis companies.

CEO William Simpson will also present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. Benzinga is a leading financial media outlet with extensive coverage of the cannabis space. The conference takes place from August 16 to 17 in Toronto, Ontario and features the foremost industry entrepreneurs and investors.

Simpson said, "Attending industry conferences and events provides extremely valuable insight into the health of the industry as a whole and the strategies, products and innovations that will shape the months and years to come. They are important opportunities to interact with potential investors, media, and industry leaders and to discuss the most critical topics impacting cannabis today."

To be added to the email distribution list please email GLH@kcsa.com with ‘GLH' in the subject line.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., a Canadian company operating in multiple jurisdictions, including Oregon, Nevada and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third party dispensaries. Golden Leaf's cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit http://goldenleafholdings.com/ to learn more.

Investor Relations:

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

pcarlson@kcsa.com

212-896-1233

Media Contacts:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com/ nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

Company:

William Simpson

Chief Executive Officer

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

503-477-7626

William@chalicefarms.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future business operation, expectations of gross sales, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals, statements regarding the timing for opening of the Company's sixth Chalice Farms dispensary. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks including risks related to the expected timing of the Company's participation in the Adult Use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This Release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.