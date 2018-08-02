Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tribune Media Company (TRCO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO). Our investigation concerns whether Tribune has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Justice is investigating Tribune and other independent television station owners to determine if they violated antitrust laws by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]" On this news, Tribune shares fell 1.65% on July 27, 2018.

