Bonanza Creek to Present at EnerCom

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) (the "Company") announced today that Eric Greager, President and CEO, will present at EnerCom's The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, August 22nd at 9:40 a.m. Mountain Time (11:40 a.m. Eastern Time). The Corporate Presentation being used will be accessible on the Company's website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the Investor Relations section.



About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated primarily in the Rocky Mountain region in the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations, and in southern Arkansas, focused on oily Cotton Valley sands. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: "BCEI." For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com . Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

