Marlin Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
August 02, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
Second Quarter Summary:

  • Net income of $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share
  • Net interest and fee income of $24.1 million for the quarter, compared with $22.7 million for the second quarter last year
  • ROE of 13.9% compared with ROE of 11.2% in the second quarter last year
  • Net Investment in loans and leases totaled $963.1 million, up 12% from a year ago and total managed assets ended the second quarter at $1.1 billion, up 18% from a year ago
  • Total origination volume (excluding leases and loans originated but referred to third parties) of $172.2 million, up 11% year-over-year
  • Direct origination volume of $36.3 million, up 54% year-over-year
  • Total direct and indirect origination yield of 12.24%, down 20 basis points from the prior quarter and up 3 basis points year-over-year         
  • 30+ and 60+ day delinquencies on total finance receivables decreased modestly from prior quarter to 96 basis points and 55 basis points, respectively
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 1.84%, compared with 1.68% in the prior quarter and 1.65% in the second quarter last year
  • Provision for credit losses of $4.3 million compared with $4.6 million in the prior quarter and $4.3 million in the second quarter last year
  • Equity to assets ratio of 17.03%, a reduction of 14 basis points from the prior quarter
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed an asset-backed term securitization through the issuance of notes in the amount of $201.7 million

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Marlin (NASDAQ:MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses ("Marlin" or the "Company"), today reported second quarter 2018 net income of $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.6 million, or $0.36 per share a year ago. Second quarter net income on an adjusted basis was $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with $4.8 million or $0.38 per diluted share a year ago.

Commenting on the Company's results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin's President and CEO, said, "Marlin delivered another strong performance this past quarter highlighted by solid growth in origination volume, stable credit quality and expanding profitability. Excluding referral volume, total origination volume was $172.2 million for the quarter compared with $155.5 million last year, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 11%. Growth in the quarter was driven by continued traction in our Direct origination channel which focuses on providing financing to our existing customers. During the quarter, Direct origination volume increased to $36.3 million compared with $23.6 million last year, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 54%. Our Investment in Leases and Loans increased to $963.1 million during the quarter, up 12% from a year ago, and our total managed portfolio grew to $1.1 billion, up 18% from a year ago. We also remained keenly focused on maintaining our disciplined underwriting standards as evidenced by our portfolio performance which remained stable and within expectations during the quarter."

Mr. Hilzinger continued, "Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we successfully completed a $201.7 million asset-backed term securitization which both increases and diversifies our funding capabilities.  Most importantly, the transaction substantially improved our capital efficiency by releasing approximately $25 million of capital through a deeper advance rate against the financed assets which will ultimately lead to higher returns on equity by allowing us to continue to grow and scale within our existing capital base."

Results of Operations
Total origination volume (excluding referral volume) for the second quarter of $172.2 million was up 11% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $36.3 million in the second quarter was up 54% from $23.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. Indirect origination volume in the second quarter of 2018 was $135.9 million, up slightly from $131.8 million in the same period a year ago. Referral volume totaled $5.6 million, down from $12.3 million in the second quarter last year, largely due to the transition of leases originated by Marlin's Horizon Keystone Financial division to Marlin's balance sheet over the past year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 10.31% for the second quarter, down 12 basis points from the first quarter of 2018 and down 56 basis points from a year ago. With the execution of the ABS transaction, the Company expects the margin to compress slightly.  The Company's interest expense as a percent of average finance receivables increased to 159 basis points compared with 149 basis points for the previous quarter and 125 basis points for the second quarter of 2017, primarily because of the rising interest rate environment.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared with $22.7 million for the second quarter last year. The increase continues to reflect the strong growth in the portfolio and the underlying earnings power of the business as the Company continues to grow and scale.

Non-interest income was $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $4.1 million in the prior year period.  The decrease in Non-interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $0.8 million decrease in gains-on-sale and referral fee income from the Company's capital markets activities due to lower asset sales, partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in servicing fee income. The year-over-year increase in non-interest income is primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in gains-on-sale, $0.3 million increase in Insurance related income and a $0.4 million increase in servicing fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in referral income. 

Non-interest expense was $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $16.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the second quarter last year.  The decrease in Non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to long term incentives and other benefit related expense as well as decreases in marketing and legal fees partially offset by increases in the servicing asset expense.  The year-over-year increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to employee related expense increases and an increase in commissions tied to originations and acquisitions as well as an increase in servicing asset expense.        

The Company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 55.6% compared with 56.7% in the second quarter last year. Excluding acquisition related sales commissions and intangible amortization, the efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2018 was 54.3% as compared to 55.2% in the second quarter last year. Marlin expects its efficiency ratio to continue to improve as the Company leverages its fixed costs through continued portfolio growth and from continued operational efficiencies generated by its various process renewal initiatives.

Marlin recorded an income tax expense of $2.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 24.1% for the second quarter of 2018, compared with an income tax expense of $2.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 37.5% for the second quarter of 2017.

Portfolio Performance
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 1.62% at June 30, 2018 compared with 1.68% at March 31, 2018 and 1.46% at June 30, 2017, with the year-over-year increase driven by generally higher portfolio delinquency and net charge-offs.

Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 0.96% of the Company's total finance receivables portfolio as of June 30, 2018, down 9 basis points from March 31, 2018 and up 4 basis points from June 30, 2017. Finance receivables over 60 days delinquent were 0.55% of the Company's total finance receivables portfolio as of June 30, 2018, down 9 basis points from March 31, 2018 and up 3 basis points from June 30, 2017. Annualized second quarter net charge-offs were 1.84% of average total finance receivables versus 1.68% in the first quarter of 2018 and 1.65% a year ago. The overall increase in delinquency and charge-offs year-over-year is attributed to a return to a more normal credit environment.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company's consolidated equity to assets ratio was 17.03%. This compares to 17.17% and 16.67%, in the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively.

Corporate Developments
Marlin's Board of Directors today declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable August 23, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2018. Based on the closing stock price on August 1, 2018, the annualized dividend yield on the Company's common stock is 1.82%.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Marlin announced that it completed a $201.7 million asset-backed notes ("Notes") term securitization. This transaction was Marlin's eleventh term securitization and its first since 2010.  As with all prior term securitizations, this financing provides the Company with fixed-cost borrowing and will be recorded on its balance sheet as a financing transaction.  The Notes, which were issued in seven classes, have fixed interest rates ranging from 2.55% to 5.02% (with a weighted averaged fixed interest rate of 3.41%) and legal final maturity dates ranging from July 22, 2019 to May 20, 2025. Marlin intends to use proceeds from the transaction to fund the growth of its portfolio of loans and leases and for general corporate purposes.

Business Outlook
The Company is maintaining guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2018 as follows:

  • Total origination volume (including referral volume) is expected to finish approximately 15% to 20% above 2017 levels
  • Portfolio performance is expected to remain in-line with the results observed over the past twelve months
  • Net interest margin, as a percentage, is expected to be between 9.75% and 10.00%
  • ROE is expected to improve in 2018 as the Company continues to improve operating scale
  • EPS is expected to be between $2.00 and $2.10 per share

Commenting on Marlin's business outlook for the full year, Mr. Hilzinger said, "Given our origination volume through the first half of 2018, we've updated our original guidance of 20% growth to a range of 15% to 20% growth.  The primary driver underlying this change is the near-term impact of open sales positions resulting from several restructuring initiatives that we've implemented within our salesforce to better position it for future growth.  In addition, due to the lag we are experiencing in passing through increases in base interest rates, our decision to upsize the recent securitization due to better-than-expected execution and updated assumptions regarding product mix, we've adjusted our net interest margin guidance from a range of 10.00% to 10.25% to a range of 9.75% to 10.00%.  And, finally, as a result of our strong EPS performance during the first half of the year, we have increased the bottom of our guidance range by $0.05 and we now expect full year earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.10 per share. Overall, we are pleased with our recent performance and anticipate that our continued focus on execution will help drive profitable growth in 2018 and beyond."

Conference Call and Webcast
Marlin will host a conference call on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 results. If you wish to participate, please call 877-407-0792 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call time. The conference ID will be: "Marlin." The call will also be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.marlinfinance.com. An audio replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Marlin's website for 45 days.

About Marlin Business Services Corp.
Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin Business Services Corp. is publicly traded (NASDAQ:MRLN).  For more information about Marlin, visit www.marlinfinance.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "may," "intend" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others, affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Business" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this release the Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding an after-tax charge related to a reserve for restitution in connection with certain payment processing practices in effect prior to February 2016 and charges for associated legal and consulting fees, the after-tax hurricane credit and insurance loss reserves, the after-tax executive severance (Chief Operating Officer), and the net tax benefit from the tax cut and jobs act, as applicable. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the "as reported" number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the "as reported" number, where appropriate.  The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the "as reported" ratio adjusting the numerator for the reserve for restitution in connection with certain payment processing practices in effect prior to February 2016, hurricane insurance loss reserves, and executive severance, as applicable. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Contacts:
Taylor Kamp
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
856-505-4108

Lasse Glassen
Addo Investor Relations
lglassen@addoir.com
424-238-6249

 
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
    June 30,
     December 31,  
     2018     2017  
               
    (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)  
               
  ASSETS            
  Cash and due from banks $ 4,435     $ 3,544    
  Interest-earning deposits with banks   94,792       63,602    
  Total cash and cash equivalents   99,227       67,146    
  Time deposits with banks   8,414       8,110    
  Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $11.0 million and $11.7 million at            
  June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)   10,757       11,533    
  Net investment in leases and loans:            
  Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses   978,679       929,271    
  Allowance for credit losses   (15,570 )     (14,851 )  
  Total net investment in leases and loans   963,109       914,420    
  Intangible assets   1,022       1,128    
  Goodwill   1,160       1,160    
  Property and equipment, net   3,915       4,204    
  Property tax receivables   7,175       6,292    
  Other assets   18,532       26,167    
  Total assets $ 1,113,311     $ 1,040,160    
               
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
  Deposits $ 863,568     $ 809,315    
  Other liabilities:            
  Sales and property taxes payable   7,624       2,963    
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   31,880       31,492    
  Net deferred income tax liability   20,597       16,741    
  Total liabilities   923,669       860,511    
               
               
  Stockholders' equity:            
   Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued            
  Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized;            
  12,438,931 and 12,449,458 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and   124       124    
  December 31, 2017, respectively            
  Additional paid-in capital   83,474       82,588    
  Stock subscription receivable   (2 )     (2 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (73 )     (96 )  
  Retained earnings   106,119       97,035    
  Total stockholders' equity   189,642       179,649    
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,113,311     $ 1,040,160    
                   


 
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2018   2017   2018   2017
                         
    (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
                         
  Interest income $ 23,964   $ 21,567   $ 47,243   $ 42,098
  Fee income   3,876     3,745     7,835     7,275
  Interest and fee income   27,840     25,312     55,078     49,373
  Interest expense   3,711     2,612     7,110     4,952
  Net interest and fee income   24,129     22,700     47,968     44,421
  Provision for credit losses   4,256     4,314     8,868     8,198
  Net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses   19,873     18,386     39,100     36,223
                         
  Non-interest income:                      
  Insurance premiums written and earned   1,993     1,751     3,932     3,457
  Other income   2,634     2,328     5,929     4,375
  Non-interest income   4,627     4,079     9,861     7,832
  Non-interest expense:                      
  Salaries and benefits   9,527     9,070     19,550     18,461
  General and administrative   6,449     6,110     13,020     16,280
  Non-interest expense   15,976     15,180     32,570     34,741
  Income before income taxes   8,524     7,285     16,391     9,314
  Income tax expense   2,057     2,732     3,739     3,221
  Net income $ 6,467   $ 4,553   $ 12,652   $ 6,093
                         
  Basic earnings per share $ 0.52   $ 0.36   $ 1.02   $ 0.49
  Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52   $ 0.36   $ 1.01   $ 0.48
                         
  Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.28   $ 0.28
                         


 
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
     
     
     
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2018   2017   2018   2017  
                                   
    (Dollars in thousands, except
per-share data)		   (Dollars in thousands, except
per-share data)		  
      (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)   
                           
  Net income as reported $ 6,467     $ 4,553     $ 12,652     $ 6,093    
                           
  Deduct:                        
  Charge in connection with regulatory matters   -       (405 )     -       (4,816 )  
  Tax effect   -       155       -       1,849    
  Charge in connection with regulatory matters, net of tax   -       (250 )     -       (2,967 )  
  Net Income on an adjusted basis $ 6,467     $ 4,803     $ 12,652     $ 9,060    
                           
                           
  Diluted earnings per share as reported   $0.52       $0.36       $1.01       $0.48    
                                   
  Diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis   $0.52       $0.38       $1.01       $0.72    
                       
  Return on Average Assets as reported   2.41%       1.90%       2.39%       1.30%    
                                   
  Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis   2.41%       2.01%       2.39%       1.94%    
                       
  Return on Average Equity as reported   13.93%       11.19%       13.81%       7.48%    
                                   
  Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis   13.93%       11.80%       13.81%       11.12%    
                       
  Efficiency Ratio as reported   55.56%       56.69%       56.32%       66.49%    
                                   
  Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis   55.56%       55.17%       56.32%       57.27%    
                           
     
  Net Income on an Adjusted Basis is defined as net income excluding a first quarter 2017 $4.2 million charge associated with recent regulatory matters and charges for associated legal and consulting fees in the amounts of $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the first quarter and second quarter 2017, respectively. 2018 did not have any reconciling items reported on an adjusted basis.
   


                       
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DATA 
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
  Quarter Ended: 6/30/2017   9/30/2017   12/31/2017   3/31/2018   6/30/2018  
                       
  Net Income:                    
  Net Income $4,553   $3,305   $15,894   $6,185   $6,467  
                       
  Annualized Performance Measures:                    
  Return on Average Assets 1.90%   1.31%   6.21%   2.37%   2.41%  
  Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.19%   8.01%   38.08%   13.69%   13.93%  
                       
                       
  EPS Data:                    
  Net Income Allocated to Common Stock $4,444   $3,225   $15,532   $6,065   $6,352  
  Number of Shares - Basic 12,242,805   12,220,381   12,187,666   12,188,906   12,199,089  
  Basic Earnings per Share $0.36   $0.26   $1.27   $0.50   $0.52  
                       
  Number of Shares - Diluted 12,249,530   12,257,922   12,230,858   12,245,019   12,269,989  
  Diluted Earnings per Share $0.36   $0.26   $1.27   $0.50   $0.52  
                       
  Cash Dividends Declared per share $0.14   $0.14   $0.14   $0.14   $0.14  
                       
  New Asset Production:                    
  Direct Originations $23,648   $23,444   $31,610   $30,869   $36,338  
  Indirect Originations $131,812   $123,977   $148,468   $128,833   $135,865  
  Total Originations $155,460   $147,421   $180,078   $159,702   $172,203  
                       
  Equipment Finance Originations $140,656   $133,646   $163,562   $141,646   $155,385  
  Funding Stream Loans Originations $14,804   $13,775   $16,516   $18,056   $16,818  
  Total Originations $155,460   $147,421   $180,078   $159,702   $172,203  
                       
  Assets originated for sale in the period $0   $0   $0   $0   $1,801  
  Assets referred in the period $12,324   $13,024   $6,466   $4,201   $5,638  
  Assets sold in the period $12,364   $9,649   $36,037   $22,981   $16,890  
                       
  Implicit Yield on Direct Originations 21.81%   21.44%   19.22%   19.47%   18.59%  
  Implicit Yield on Indirect Originations 10.44%   10.43%   9.93%   10.75%   10.54%  
  Total Implicit Yield on Total Originations 12.21%   12.18%   11.59%   12.44%   12.24%  
                       
  Implicit Yield on Equipment Finance Originations 9.96%   9.99%   9.46%   9.99%   9.94%  
  Implicit Yield on Funding Stream Loans Originations 33.62%   33.51%   32.73%   31.68%   33.52%  
                       
  # of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance 7,704   7,447   8,346   7,764   8,238  
  Equipment Finance Approval Percentage 55%   56%   56%   56%   56%  
  Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources 1,247   1,185   1,244   1,190   1,240  
                       
  Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)                    
  Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables:                    
  Interest Income 10.33%   10.37%   10.31%   10.19%   10.24%  
  Fee Income 1.79%   1.75%   1.71%   1.73%   1.66%  
  Interest and Fee Income 12.12%   12.12%   12.02%   11.92%   11.90%  
  Interest Expense 1.25%   1.39%   1.45%   1.49%   1.59%  
  Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) 10.87%   10.73%   10.57%   10.43%   10.31%  
                       
  Risk Adjusted NIM (1) 9.22%   9.00%   8.70%   8.74%   8.47%  
                       
  Cost of Funds (2) 1.37%   1.49%   1.58%   1.63%   1.76%  
                       
  Interest Income Equipment Finance $19,338   $19,840   $20,382   $20,639   $21,082  
  Interest Income Funding Stream Loans $2,039   $2,213   $2,322   $2,321   $2,463  
                       
  Average Total Finance Receivables $835,516   $862,718   $891,819   $913,804   $936,007  
  Average Net Investment Equipment Finance $810,961   $836,713   $864,665   $884,946   $905,583  
  Average Funding Stream Loans $24,555   $26,005   $27,154   $28,858   $30,424  
                       
  End of Period Net Investment Equipment Finance $837,520   $861,102   $887,328   $900,763   $933,261  
  End of Period Funding Stream Loans $25,183   $25,328   $27,092   $29,864   $29,848  
  Total Owned Net Investment in Leases and Loans (3) $862,703   $886,430   $914,420   $930,627   $963,109  
                       
  Total Assets Serviced for Others $36,482   $42,657   $74,359   $90,701   $98,442  
                       
  Total Managed Assets $899,185   $929,087   $988,779   $1,021,328   $1,061,551  
                       
  Average Total Managed Assets $866,968   $902,288   $950,327   $996,334   $1,030,579  
                       
  Portfolio Asset Quality:                    
                       
  Total Finance Receivables                    
  30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.92%   1.13%   1.02%   1.05%   0.96%  
  30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $8,978   $11,370   $10,565   $10,994   $10,438  
                       
  60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.52%   0.61%   0.55%   0.64%   0.55%  
  60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $5,108   $6,157   $5,647   $6,735   $6,007  
                       
  Equipment Finance                    
  30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.94%   1.15%   1.04%   1.07%   0.97%  
  30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $8,887   $11,260   $10,446   $10,942   $10,286  
                       
  60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.54%   0.63%   0.56%   0.66%   0.56%  
  60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $5,108   $6,157   $5,647   $6,735   $5,952  
                       
  Funding Stream Loans                    
  15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.89%   0.77%   0.95%   0.53%   0.59%  
  15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $230   $200   $264   $162   $183  
                       
  30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.35%   0.42%   0.43%   0.17%   0.49%  
  30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $91   $110   $119   $52   $152  
                       
                       
  Net Charge-offs - Total Finance Receivables $3,442   $3,735   $4,169   $3,843   $4,306  
  % on Average Total Finance Receivables                    
  Annualized 1.65%   1.73%   1.87%   1.68%   1.84%  
                       
  Net Charge-offs - Equipment Finance $3,062   $3,537   $3,944   $3,618   $3,851  
  % on Average Net Investment in Equipment Finance                    
  Annualized 1.51%   1.69%   1.82%   1.64%   1.70%  
                       
  Net Charge-offs - Funding Stream Loans $380   $198   $225   $224   $456  
  % of Average Funding Stream Loans                    
  Annualized 6.19%   3.05%   3.31%   3.10%   6.00%  
                       
                       
  Total Allowance for Credit Losses $12,559   $14,504   $14,851   $15,620   $15,570  
  % of Total Finance Receivables 1.46%   1.64%   1.63%   1.68%   1.62%  
  % of 60+ Delinquencies 245.87%   235.57%   262.99%   231.92%   259.19%  
                       
  Allowance for Credit Losses - Equipment Finance $11,514   $13,422   $13,815   $14,310   $14,236  
  % of Net Investment Equipment Finance 1.38%   1.56%   1.56%   1.60%   1.53%  
  % of 60+ Delinquencies 225.40%   218.00%   244.64%   212.48%   239.18%  
                       
  Allowance for Credit Losses - Funding Stream Loans $1,045   $1,082   $1,036   $1,310   $1,334  
  % of Total Funding Stream Loans 4.04%   4.14%   3.73%   4.25%   4.32%  
                       
                       
  Non-accrual - Equipment Finance $2,560   $2,933   $3,065   $3,626   $3,211  
  Non-accrual - Equipment Finance 0.27%   0.30%   0.30%   0.36%   0.30%  
                       
  Non-accrual - Funding Stream Loans $61   $17   $118   $27   $147  
  Non-accrual - Funding Stream Loans 0.24%   0.07%   0.42%   0.09%   0.48%  
                       
  Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables $2,621   $2,950   $3,183   $3,653   $3,358  
  Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables 0.27%   0.29%   0.31%   0.35%   0.31%  
                       
  Restructured - Total Finance Receivables $878   $2,543   $4,489   $4,366   $3,747  
                       
  Expense Ratios:                    
  Salaries and Benefits Expense $9,070   $9,302   $9,806   $10,023   $9,527  
  Salaries and Benefits Expense                    
  Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 4.34%   4.31%   4.40%   4.39%   4.07%  
                       
  Total personnel end of quarter 329   331   330   326   320  
                       
  General and Administrative Expense $6,110   $6,409   $5,583   $6,571   $6,449  
  General and Administrative Expense                    
  Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 2.93%   2.97%   2.50%   2.88%   2.76%  
                       
  Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets 7.00%   6.96%   6.48%   6.66%   6.20%  
  Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (4) 6.76%   6.65%   6.16%   6.52%   6.06%  
                       
  Efficiency Ratio 56.69%   58.74%   53.30%   57.08%   55.56%  
                       
  Balance Sheet:                    
                       
  Assets                    
  Investment in Leases and Loans $858,671   $883,778   $911,242   $927,752   $959,452  
  Initial Direct Costs and Fees 16,591   17,156   18,029   18,495   19,227  
  Reserve for Credit Losses (12,559 ) (14,504 ) (14,851 ) (15,620 ) (15,570 )
  Net Investment in Leases and Loans $862,703   $886,430   $914,420   $930,627   $963,109  
  Cash and Cash Equivalents 77,316   82,937   67,146   84,891   99,227  
  Restricted Cash -   -   -   -   -  
  Other Assets 45,063   43,650   58,594   55,707   50,975  
  Total Assets $985,082   $1,013,017   $1,040,160   $1,071,225   $1,113,311  
                       
  Liabilities                    
  Deposits 780,838   806,954   809,315   833,145   863,568  
  Other Liabilities 40,061   39,768   51,196   54,153   60,101  
  Total Liabilities $820,899   $846,722   $860,511   $887,298   $923,669  
                       
  Stockholders' Equity                    
  Common Stock $125   $125   $124   $124   $124  
  Paid-in Capital, net 82,825   83,391   82,586   82,507   83,472  
  Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (106 ) (82 ) (96 ) (98 ) (73 )
  Retained Earnings 81,339   82,861   97,035   101,394   106,119  
  Total Stockholders' Equity $164,183   $166,295   $179,649   $183,927   $189,642  
                       
  Total Liabilities and                    
  Stockholders' Equity $985,082   $1,013,017   $1,040,160   $1,071,225   $1,113,311  
                       
  Capital and Leverage:                    
  Equity $164,183   $166,295   $179,649   $183,927   $189,642  
  Debt to Equity 4.76   4.85   4.50   4.53   4.55  
  Equity to Assets 16.67%   16.42%   17.27%   17.17%   17.03%  
                       
  Regulatory Capital Ratios:                    
  Tier 1 Leverage Capital 16.81%   16.24%   17.25%   17.35%   17.04%  
  Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 17.80%   17.64%   18.22%   18.33%   18.07%  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 17.80%   17.64%   18.22%   18.33%   18.07%  
  Total Risk-based Capital 19.05%   18.90%   19.47%   19.58%   19.33%  
                       
                       
                       
  Notes and Footnotes:                    
  (1) Risk Adjusted NIM is defined as NIM less net charge-offs
  (2) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearling liabilities, annualized
  (3) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Funding Stream Loans.
  (4) Adjusted non-interest expense excludes NON-GAAP non-interest expense items as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP financial measures and acquisition related sales commissions and intangible amortization.
  Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans.                    
  Funding Stream Loans consist of small business loans.                    
                       

