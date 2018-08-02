Marlin Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Second Quarter Summary:

Net income of $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share

Net interest and fee income of $24.1 million for the quarter, compared with $22.7 million for the second quarter last year

ROE of 13.9% compared with ROE of 11.2% in the second quarter last year

Net Investment in loans and leases totaled $963.1 million, up 12% from a year ago and total managed assets ended the second quarter at $1.1 billion, up 18% from a year ago

Total origination volume (excluding leases and loans originated but referred to third parties) of $172.2 million, up 11% year-over-year

Direct origination volume of $36.3 million, up 54% year-over-year

Total direct and indirect origination yield of 12.24%, down 20 basis points from the prior quarter and up 3 basis points year-over-year

30+ and 60+ day delinquencies on total finance receivables decreased modestly from prior quarter to 96 basis points and 55 basis points, respectively

Annualized net charge-offs of 1.84%, compared with 1.68% in the prior quarter and 1.65% in the second quarter last year

Provision for credit losses of $4.3 million compared with $4.6 million in the prior quarter and $4.3 million in the second quarter last year

Equity to assets ratio of 17.03%, a reduction of 14 basis points from the prior quarter

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed an asset-backed term securitization through the issuance of notes in the amount of $201.7 million

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ:MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses ("Marlin" or the "Company"), today reported second quarter 2018 net income of $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.6 million, or $0.36 per share a year ago. Second quarter net income on an adjusted basis was $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with $4.8 million or $0.38 per diluted share a year ago.

Commenting on the Company's results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin's President and CEO, said, "Marlin delivered another strong performance this past quarter highlighted by solid growth in origination volume, stable credit quality and expanding profitability. Excluding referral volume, total origination volume was $172.2 million for the quarter compared with $155.5 million last year, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 11%. Growth in the quarter was driven by continued traction in our Direct origination channel which focuses on providing financing to our existing customers. During the quarter, Direct origination volume increased to $36.3 million compared with $23.6 million last year, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 54%. Our Investment in Leases and Loans increased to $963.1 million during the quarter, up 12% from a year ago, and our total managed portfolio grew to $1.1 billion, up 18% from a year ago. We also remained keenly focused on maintaining our disciplined underwriting standards as evidenced by our portfolio performance which remained stable and within expectations during the quarter."

Mr. Hilzinger continued, "Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we successfully completed a $201.7 million asset-backed term securitization which both increases and diversifies our funding capabilities. Most importantly, the transaction substantially improved our capital efficiency by releasing approximately $25 million of capital through a deeper advance rate against the financed assets which will ultimately lead to higher returns on equity by allowing us to continue to grow and scale within our existing capital base."

Results of Operations

Total origination volume (excluding referral volume) for the second quarter of $172.2 million was up 11% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $36.3 million in the second quarter was up 54% from $23.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. Indirect origination volume in the second quarter of 2018 was $135.9 million, up slightly from $131.8 million in the same period a year ago. Referral volume totaled $5.6 million, down from $12.3 million in the second quarter last year, largely due to the transition of leases originated by Marlin's Horizon Keystone Financial division to Marlin's balance sheet over the past year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 10.31% for the second quarter, down 12 basis points from the first quarter of 2018 and down 56 basis points from a year ago. With the execution of the ABS transaction, the Company expects the margin to compress slightly. The Company's interest expense as a percent of average finance receivables increased to 159 basis points compared with 149 basis points for the previous quarter and 125 basis points for the second quarter of 2017, primarily because of the rising interest rate environment.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared with $22.7 million for the second quarter last year. The increase continues to reflect the strong growth in the portfolio and the underlying earnings power of the business as the Company continues to grow and scale.

Non-interest income was $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $4.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in Non-interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $0.8 million decrease in gains-on-sale and referral fee income from the Company's capital markets activities due to lower asset sales, partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in servicing fee income. The year-over-year increase in non-interest income is primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in gains-on-sale, $0.3 million increase in Insurance related income and a $0.4 million increase in servicing fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in referral income.

Non-interest expense was $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $16.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the second quarter last year. The decrease in Non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to long term incentives and other benefit related expense as well as decreases in marketing and legal fees partially offset by increases in the servicing asset expense. The year-over-year increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to employee related expense increases and an increase in commissions tied to originations and acquisitions as well as an increase in servicing asset expense.

The Company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 55.6% compared with 56.7% in the second quarter last year. Excluding acquisition related sales commissions and intangible amortization, the efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2018 was 54.3% as compared to 55.2% in the second quarter last year. Marlin expects its efficiency ratio to continue to improve as the Company leverages its fixed costs through continued portfolio growth and from continued operational efficiencies generated by its various process renewal initiatives.

Marlin recorded an income tax expense of $2.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 24.1% for the second quarter of 2018, compared with an income tax expense of $2.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 37.5% for the second quarter of 2017.

Portfolio Performance

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 1.62% at June 30, 2018 compared with 1.68% at March 31, 2018 and 1.46% at June 30, 2017, with the year-over-year increase driven by generally higher portfolio delinquency and net charge-offs.

Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 0.96% of the Company's total finance receivables portfolio as of June 30, 2018, down 9 basis points from March 31, 2018 and up 4 basis points from June 30, 2017. Finance receivables over 60 days delinquent were 0.55% of the Company's total finance receivables portfolio as of June 30, 2018, down 9 basis points from March 31, 2018 and up 3 basis points from June 30, 2017. Annualized second quarter net charge-offs were 1.84% of average total finance receivables versus 1.68% in the first quarter of 2018 and 1.65% a year ago. The overall increase in delinquency and charge-offs year-over-year is attributed to a return to a more normal credit environment.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company's consolidated equity to assets ratio was 17.03%. This compares to 17.17% and 16.67%, in the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively.

Corporate Developments

Marlin's Board of Directors today declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable August 23, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2018. Based on the closing stock price on August 1, 2018, the annualized dividend yield on the Company's common stock is 1.82%.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Marlin announced that it completed a $201.7 million asset-backed notes ("Notes") term securitization. This transaction was Marlin's eleventh term securitization and its first since 2010. As with all prior term securitizations, this financing provides the Company with fixed-cost borrowing and will be recorded on its balance sheet as a financing transaction. The Notes, which were issued in seven classes, have fixed interest rates ranging from 2.55% to 5.02% (with a weighted averaged fixed interest rate of 3.41%) and legal final maturity dates ranging from July 22, 2019 to May 20, 2025. Marlin intends to use proceeds from the transaction to fund the growth of its portfolio of loans and leases and for general corporate purposes.

Business Outlook

The Company is maintaining guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2018 as follows:

Total origination volume (including referral volume) is expected to finish approximately 15% to 20% above 2017 levels

Portfolio performance is expected to remain in-line with the results observed over the past twelve months

Net interest margin, as a percentage, is expected to be between 9.75% and 10.00%

ROE is expected to improve in 2018 as the Company continues to improve operating scale

EPS is expected to be between $2.00 and $2.10 per share

Commenting on Marlin's business outlook for the full year, Mr. Hilzinger said, "Given our origination volume through the first half of 2018, we've updated our original guidance of 20% growth to a range of 15% to 20% growth. The primary driver underlying this change is the near-term impact of open sales positions resulting from several restructuring initiatives that we've implemented within our salesforce to better position it for future growth. In addition, due to the lag we are experiencing in passing through increases in base interest rates, our decision to upsize the recent securitization due to better-than-expected execution and updated assumptions regarding product mix, we've adjusted our net interest margin guidance from a range of 10.00% to 10.25% to a range of 9.75% to 10.00%. And, finally, as a result of our strong EPS performance during the first half of the year, we have increased the bottom of our guidance range by $0.05 and we now expect full year earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.10 per share. Overall, we are pleased with our recent performance and anticipate that our continued focus on execution will help drive profitable growth in 2018 and beyond."

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30,

December 31, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,435 $ 3,544 Interest-earning deposits with banks 94,792 63,602 Total cash and cash equivalents 99,227 67,146 Time deposits with banks 8,414 8,110 Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $11.0 million and $11.7 million at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 10,757 11,533 Net investment in leases and loans: Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses 978,679 929,271 Allowance for credit losses (15,570 ) (14,851 ) Total net investment in leases and loans 963,109 914,420 Intangible assets 1,022 1,128 Goodwill 1,160 1,160 Property and equipment, net 3,915 4,204 Property tax receivables 7,175 6,292 Other assets 18,532 26,167 Total assets $ 1,113,311 $ 1,040,160 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 863,568 $ 809,315 Other liabilities: Sales and property taxes payable 7,624 2,963 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,880 31,492 Net deferred income tax liability 20,597 16,741 Total liabilities 923,669 860,511 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 12,438,931 and 12,449,458 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 124 124 December 31, 2017, respectively Additional paid-in capital 83,474 82,588 Stock subscription receivable (2 ) (2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73 ) (96 ) Retained earnings 106,119 97,035 Total stockholders' equity 189,642 179,649 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,113,311 $ 1,040,160





MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Interest income $ 23,964 $ 21,567 $ 47,243 $ 42,098 Fee income 3,876 3,745 7,835 7,275 Interest and fee income 27,840 25,312 55,078 49,373 Interest expense 3,711 2,612 7,110 4,952 Net interest and fee income 24,129 22,700 47,968 44,421 Provision for credit losses 4,256 4,314 8,868 8,198 Net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses 19,873 18,386 39,100 36,223 Non-interest income: Insurance premiums written and earned 1,993 1,751 3,932 3,457 Other income 2,634 2,328 5,929 4,375 Non-interest income 4,627 4,079 9,861 7,832 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 9,527 9,070 19,550 18,461 General and administrative 6,449 6,110 13,020 16,280 Non-interest expense 15,976 15,180 32,570 34,741 Income before income taxes 8,524 7,285 16,391 9,314 Income tax expense 2,057 2,732 3,739 3,221 Net income $ 6,467 $ 4,553 $ 12,652 $ 6,093 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.36 $ 1.02 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.36 $ 1.01 $ 0.48 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28





MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except

per-share data) (Dollars in thousands, except

per-share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income as reported $ 6,467 $ 4,553 $ 12,652 $ 6,093 Deduct: Charge in connection with regulatory matters - (405 ) - (4,816 ) Tax effect - 155 - 1,849 Charge in connection with regulatory matters, net of tax - (250 ) - (2,967 ) Net Income on an adjusted basis $ 6,467 $ 4,803 $ 12,652 $ 9,060 Diluted earnings per share as reported $0.52 $0.36 $1.01 $0.48 Diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis $0.52 $0.38 $1.01 $0.72 Return on Average Assets as reported 2.41% 1.90% 2.39% 1.30% Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis 2.41% 2.01% 2.39% 1.94% Return on Average Equity as reported 13.93% 11.19% 13.81% 7.48% Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis 13.93% 11.80% 13.81% 11.12% Efficiency Ratio as reported 55.56% 56.69% 56.32% 66.49% Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis 55.56% 55.17% 56.32% 57.27% Net Income on an Adjusted Basis is defined as net income excluding a first quarter 2017 $4.2 million charge associated with recent regulatory matters and charges for associated legal and consulting fees in the amounts of $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the first quarter and second quarter 2017, respectively. 2018 did not have any reconciling items reported on an adjusted basis.



