Marlin Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
Second Quarter Summary:
- Net income of $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share
- Net interest and fee income of $24.1 million for the quarter, compared with $22.7 million for the second quarter last year
- ROE of 13.9% compared with ROE of 11.2% in the second quarter last year
- Net Investment in loans and leases totaled $963.1 million, up 12% from a year ago and total managed assets ended the second quarter at $1.1 billion, up 18% from a year ago
- Total origination volume (excluding leases and loans originated but referred to third parties) of $172.2 million, up 11% year-over-year
- Direct origination volume of $36.3 million, up 54% year-over-year
- Total direct and indirect origination yield of 12.24%, down 20 basis points from the prior quarter and up 3 basis points year-over-year
- 30+ and 60+ day delinquencies on total finance receivables decreased modestly from prior quarter to 96 basis points and 55 basis points, respectively
- Annualized net charge-offs of 1.84%, compared with 1.68% in the prior quarter and 1.65% in the second quarter last year
- Provision for credit losses of $4.3 million compared with $4.6 million in the prior quarter and $4.3 million in the second quarter last year
- Equity to assets ratio of 17.03%, a reduction of 14 basis points from the prior quarter
- Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed an asset-backed term securitization through the issuance of notes in the amount of $201.7 million
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ:MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses ("Marlin" or the "Company"), today reported second quarter 2018 net income of $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.6 million, or $0.36 per share a year ago. Second quarter net income on an adjusted basis was $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with $4.8 million or $0.38 per diluted share a year ago.
Commenting on the Company's results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin's President and CEO, said, "Marlin delivered another strong performance this past quarter highlighted by solid growth in origination volume, stable credit quality and expanding profitability. Excluding referral volume, total origination volume was $172.2 million for the quarter compared with $155.5 million last year, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 11%. Growth in the quarter was driven by continued traction in our Direct origination channel which focuses on providing financing to our existing customers. During the quarter, Direct origination volume increased to $36.3 million compared with $23.6 million last year, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 54%. Our Investment in Leases and Loans increased to $963.1 million during the quarter, up 12% from a year ago, and our total managed portfolio grew to $1.1 billion, up 18% from a year ago. We also remained keenly focused on maintaining our disciplined underwriting standards as evidenced by our portfolio performance which remained stable and within expectations during the quarter."
Mr. Hilzinger continued, "Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we successfully completed a $201.7 million asset-backed term securitization which both increases and diversifies our funding capabilities. Most importantly, the transaction substantially improved our capital efficiency by releasing approximately $25 million of capital through a deeper advance rate against the financed assets which will ultimately lead to higher returns on equity by allowing us to continue to grow and scale within our existing capital base."
Results of Operations
Total origination volume (excluding referral volume) for the second quarter of $172.2 million was up 11% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $36.3 million in the second quarter was up 54% from $23.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. Indirect origination volume in the second quarter of 2018 was $135.9 million, up slightly from $131.8 million in the same period a year ago. Referral volume totaled $5.6 million, down from $12.3 million in the second quarter last year, largely due to the transition of leases originated by Marlin's Horizon Keystone Financial division to Marlin's balance sheet over the past year.
Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 10.31% for the second quarter, down 12 basis points from the first quarter of 2018 and down 56 basis points from a year ago. With the execution of the ABS transaction, the Company expects the margin to compress slightly. The Company's interest expense as a percent of average finance receivables increased to 159 basis points compared with 149 basis points for the previous quarter and 125 basis points for the second quarter of 2017, primarily because of the rising interest rate environment.
On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared with $22.7 million for the second quarter last year. The increase continues to reflect the strong growth in the portfolio and the underlying earnings power of the business as the Company continues to grow and scale.
Non-interest income was $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $4.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in Non-interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $0.8 million decrease in gains-on-sale and referral fee income from the Company's capital markets activities due to lower asset sales, partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in servicing fee income. The year-over-year increase in non-interest income is primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in gains-on-sale, $0.3 million increase in Insurance related income and a $0.4 million increase in servicing fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in referral income.
Non-interest expense was $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $16.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the second quarter last year. The decrease in Non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to long term incentives and other benefit related expense as well as decreases in marketing and legal fees partially offset by increases in the servicing asset expense. The year-over-year increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to employee related expense increases and an increase in commissions tied to originations and acquisitions as well as an increase in servicing asset expense.
The Company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 55.6% compared with 56.7% in the second quarter last year. Excluding acquisition related sales commissions and intangible amortization, the efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2018 was 54.3% as compared to 55.2% in the second quarter last year. Marlin expects its efficiency ratio to continue to improve as the Company leverages its fixed costs through continued portfolio growth and from continued operational efficiencies generated by its various process renewal initiatives.
Marlin recorded an income tax expense of $2.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 24.1% for the second quarter of 2018, compared with an income tax expense of $2.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 37.5% for the second quarter of 2017.
Portfolio Performance
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 1.62% at June 30, 2018 compared with 1.68% at March 31, 2018 and 1.46% at June 30, 2017, with the year-over-year increase driven by generally higher portfolio delinquency and net charge-offs.
Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 0.96% of the Company's total finance receivables portfolio as of June 30, 2018, down 9 basis points from March 31, 2018 and up 4 basis points from June 30, 2017. Finance receivables over 60 days delinquent were 0.55% of the Company's total finance receivables portfolio as of June 30, 2018, down 9 basis points from March 31, 2018 and up 3 basis points from June 30, 2017. Annualized second quarter net charge-offs were 1.84% of average total finance receivables versus 1.68% in the first quarter of 2018 and 1.65% a year ago. The overall increase in delinquency and charge-offs year-over-year is attributed to a return to a more normal credit environment.
As of June 30, 2018, the Company's consolidated equity to assets ratio was 17.03%. This compares to 17.17% and 16.67%, in the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively.
Corporate Developments
Marlin's Board of Directors today declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable August 23, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2018. Based on the closing stock price on August 1, 2018, the annualized dividend yield on the Company's common stock is 1.82%.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Marlin announced that it completed a $201.7 million asset-backed notes ("Notes") term securitization. This transaction was Marlin's eleventh term securitization and its first since 2010. As with all prior term securitizations, this financing provides the Company with fixed-cost borrowing and will be recorded on its balance sheet as a financing transaction. The Notes, which were issued in seven classes, have fixed interest rates ranging from 2.55% to 5.02% (with a weighted averaged fixed interest rate of 3.41%) and legal final maturity dates ranging from July 22, 2019 to May 20, 2025. Marlin intends to use proceeds from the transaction to fund the growth of its portfolio of loans and leases and for general corporate purposes.
Business Outlook
The Company is maintaining guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2018 as follows:
- Total origination volume (including referral volume) is expected to finish approximately 15% to 20% above 2017 levels
- Portfolio performance is expected to remain in-line with the results observed over the past twelve months
- Net interest margin, as a percentage, is expected to be between 9.75% and 10.00%
- ROE is expected to improve in 2018 as the Company continues to improve operating scale
- EPS is expected to be between $2.00 and $2.10 per share
Commenting on Marlin's business outlook for the full year, Mr. Hilzinger said, "Given our origination volume through the first half of 2018, we've updated our original guidance of 20% growth to a range of 15% to 20% growth. The primary driver underlying this change is the near-term impact of open sales positions resulting from several restructuring initiatives that we've implemented within our salesforce to better position it for future growth. In addition, due to the lag we are experiencing in passing through increases in base interest rates, our decision to upsize the recent securitization due to better-than-expected execution and updated assumptions regarding product mix, we've adjusted our net interest margin guidance from a range of 10.00% to 10.25% to a range of 9.75% to 10.00%. And, finally, as a result of our strong EPS performance during the first half of the year, we have increased the bottom of our guidance range by $0.05 and we now expect full year earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.10 per share. Overall, we are pleased with our recent performance and anticipate that our continued focus on execution will help drive profitable growth in 2018 and beyond."
Conference Call and Webcast
Marlin will host a conference call on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 results. If you wish to participate, please call 877-407-0792 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call time. The conference ID will be: "Marlin." The call will also be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.marlinfinance.com. An audio replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Marlin's website for 45 days.
About Marlin Business Services Corp.
Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin Business Services Corp. is publicly traded (NASDAQ:MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit www.marlinfinance.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "may," "intend" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others, affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Business" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this release the Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding an after-tax charge related to a reserve for restitution in connection with certain payment processing practices in effect prior to February 2016 and charges for associated legal and consulting fees, the after-tax hurricane credit and insurance loss reserves, the after-tax executive severance (Chief Operating Officer), and the net tax benefit from the tax cut and jobs act, as applicable. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the "as reported" number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the "as reported" number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the "as reported" ratio adjusting the numerator for the reserve for restitution in connection with certain payment processing practices in effect prior to February 2016, hurricane insurance loss reserves, and executive severance, as applicable. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Investor Contacts:
Taylor Kamp
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
856-505-4108
Lasse Glassen
Addo Investor Relations
lglassen@addoir.com
424-238-6249
|MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|(Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,435
|$
|3,544
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|94,792
|63,602
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|99,227
|67,146
|Time deposits with banks
|8,414
|8,110
|Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $11.0 million and $11.7 million at
|June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
|10,757
|11,533
|Net investment in leases and loans:
|Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses
|978,679
|929,271
|Allowance for credit losses
|(15,570
|)
|(14,851
|)
|Total net investment in leases and loans
|963,109
|914,420
|Intangible assets
|1,022
|1,128
|Goodwill
|1,160
|1,160
|Property and equipment, net
|3,915
|4,204
|Property tax receivables
|7,175
|6,292
|Other assets
|18,532
|26,167
|Total assets
|$
|1,113,311
|$
|1,040,160
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|$
|863,568
|$
|809,315
|Other liabilities:
|Sales and property taxes payable
|7,624
|2,963
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|31,880
|31,492
|Net deferred income tax liability
|20,597
|16,741
|Total liabilities
|923,669
|860,511
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
|—
|—
|Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized;
|12,438,931 and 12,449,458 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and
|124
|124
|December 31, 2017, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|83,474
|82,588
|Stock subscription receivable
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(73
|)
|(96
|)
|Retained earnings
|106,119
|97,035
|Total stockholders' equity
|189,642
|179,649
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,113,311
|$
|1,040,160
|MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|(Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
|Interest income
|$
|23,964
|$
|21,567
|$
|47,243
|$
|42,098
|Fee income
|3,876
|3,745
|7,835
|7,275
|Interest and fee income
|27,840
|25,312
|55,078
|49,373
|Interest expense
|3,711
|2,612
|7,110
|4,952
|Net interest and fee income
|24,129
|22,700
|47,968
|44,421
|Provision for credit losses
|4,256
|4,314
|8,868
|8,198
|Net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses
|19,873
|18,386
|39,100
|36,223
|Non-interest income:
|Insurance premiums written and earned
|1,993
|1,751
|3,932
|3,457
|Other income
|2,634
|2,328
|5,929
|4,375
|Non-interest income
|4,627
|4,079
|9,861
|7,832
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and benefits
|9,527
|9,070
|19,550
|18,461
|General and administrative
|6,449
|6,110
|13,020
|16,280
|Non-interest expense
|15,976
|15,180
|32,570
|34,741
|Income before income taxes
|8,524
|7,285
|16,391
|9,314
|Income tax expense
|2,057
|2,732
|3,739
|3,221
|Net income
|$
|6,467
|$
|4,553
|$
|12,652
|$
|6,093
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.49
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.48
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|(Dollars in thousands, except
per-share data)
|(Dollars in thousands, except
per-share data)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income as reported
|$
|6,467
|$
|4,553
|$
|12,652
|$
|6,093
|Deduct:
|Charge in connection with regulatory matters
|-
|(405
|)
|-
|(4,816
|)
|Tax effect
|-
|155
|-
|1,849
|Charge in connection with regulatory matters, net of tax
|-
|(250
|)
|-
|(2,967
|)
|Net Income on an adjusted basis
|$
|6,467
|$
|4,803
|$
|12,652
|$
|9,060
|Diluted earnings per share as reported
|$0.52
|$0.36
|$1.01
|$0.48
|Diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis
|$0.52
|$0.38
|$1.01
|$0.72
|Return on Average Assets as reported
|2.41%
|1.90%
|2.39%
|1.30%
|Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis
|2.41%
|2.01%
|2.39%
|1.94%
|Return on Average Equity as reported
|13.93%
|11.19%
|13.81%
|7.48%
|Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis
|13.93%
|11.80%
|13.81%
|11.12%
|Efficiency Ratio as reported
|55.56%
|56.69%
|56.32%
|66.49%
|Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis
|55.56%
|55.17%
|56.32%
|57.27%
|Net Income on an Adjusted Basis is defined as net income excluding a first quarter 2017 $4.2 million charge associated with recent regulatory matters and charges for associated legal and consulting fees in the amounts of $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the first quarter and second quarter 2017, respectively. 2018 did not have any reconciling items reported on an adjusted basis.
|SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DATA
|(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended:
|6/30/2017
|9/30/2017
|12/31/2017
|3/31/2018
|6/30/2018
|Net Income:
|Net Income
|$4,553
|$3,305
|$15,894
|$6,185
|$6,467
|Annualized Performance Measures:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.90%
|1.31%
|6.21%
|2.37%
|2.41%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|11.19%
|8.01%
|38.08%
|13.69%
|13.93%
|EPS Data:
|Net Income Allocated to Common Stock
|$4,444
|$3,225
|$15,532
|$6,065
|$6,352
|Number of Shares - Basic
|12,242,805
|12,220,381
|12,187,666
|12,188,906
|12,199,089
|Basic Earnings per Share
|$0.36
|$0.26
|$1.27
|$0.50
|$0.52
|Number of Shares - Diluted
|12,249,530
|12,257,922
|12,230,858
|12,245,019
|12,269,989
|Diluted Earnings per Share
|$0.36
|$0.26
|$1.27
|$0.50
|$0.52
|Cash Dividends Declared per share
|$0.14
|$0.14
|$0.14
|$0.14
|$0.14
|New Asset Production:
|Direct Originations
|$23,648
|$23,444
|$31,610
|$30,869
|$36,338
|Indirect Originations
|$131,812
|$123,977
|$148,468
|$128,833
|$135,865
|Total Originations
|$155,460
|$147,421
|$180,078
|$159,702
|$172,203
|Equipment Finance Originations
|$140,656
|$133,646
|$163,562
|$141,646
|$155,385
|Funding Stream Loans Originations
|$14,804
|$13,775
|$16,516
|$18,056
|$16,818
|Total Originations
|$155,460
|$147,421
|$180,078
|$159,702
|$172,203
|Assets originated for sale in the period
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,801
|Assets referred in the period
|$12,324
|$13,024
|$6,466
|$4,201
|$5,638
|Assets sold in the period
|$12,364
|$9,649
|$36,037
|$22,981
|$16,890
|Implicit Yield on Direct Originations
|21.81%
|21.44%
|19.22%
|19.47%
|18.59%
|Implicit Yield on Indirect Originations
|10.44%
|10.43%
|9.93%
|10.75%
|10.54%
|Total Implicit Yield on Total Originations
|12.21%
|12.18%
|11.59%
|12.44%
|12.24%
|Implicit Yield on Equipment Finance Originations
|9.96%
|9.99%
|9.46%
|9.99%
|9.94%
|Implicit Yield on Funding Stream Loans Originations
|33.62%
|33.51%
|32.73%
|31.68%
|33.52%
|# of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance
|7,704
|7,447
|8,346
|7,764
|8,238
|Equipment Finance Approval Percentage
|55%
|56%
|56%
|56%
|56%
|Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources
|1,247
|1,185
|1,244
|1,190
|1,240
|Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)
|Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables:
|Interest Income
|10.33%
|10.37%
|10.31%
|10.19%
|10.24%
|Fee Income
|1.79%
|1.75%
|1.71%
|1.73%
|1.66%
|Interest and Fee Income
|12.12%
|12.12%
|12.02%
|11.92%
|11.90%
|Interest Expense
|1.25%
|1.39%
|1.45%
|1.49%
|1.59%
|Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)
|10.87%
|10.73%
|10.57%
|10.43%
|10.31%
|Risk Adjusted NIM (1)
|9.22%
|9.00%
|8.70%
|8.74%
|8.47%
|Cost of Funds (2)
|1.37%
|1.49%
|1.58%
|1.63%
|1.76%
|Interest Income Equipment Finance
|$19,338
|$19,840
|$20,382
|$20,639
|$21,082
|Interest Income Funding Stream Loans
|$2,039
|$2,213
|$2,322
|$2,321
|$2,463
|Average Total Finance Receivables
|$835,516
|$862,718
|$891,819
|$913,804
|$936,007
|Average Net Investment Equipment Finance
|$810,961
|$836,713
|$864,665
|$884,946
|$905,583
|Average Funding Stream Loans
|$24,555
|$26,005
|$27,154
|$28,858
|$30,424
|End of Period Net Investment Equipment Finance
|$837,520
|$861,102
|$887,328
|$900,763
|$933,261
|End of Period Funding Stream Loans
|$25,183
|$25,328
|$27,092
|$29,864
|$29,848
|Total Owned Net Investment in Leases and Loans (3)
|$862,703
|$886,430
|$914,420
|$930,627
|$963,109
|Total Assets Serviced for Others
|$36,482
|$42,657
|$74,359
|$90,701
|$98,442
|Total Managed Assets
|$899,185
|$929,087
|$988,779
|$1,021,328
|$1,061,551
|Average Total Managed Assets
|$866,968
|$902,288
|$950,327
|$996,334
|$1,030,579
|Portfolio Asset Quality:
|Total Finance Receivables
|30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|0.92%
|1.13%
|1.02%
|1.05%
|0.96%
|30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|$8,978
|$11,370
|$10,565
|$10,994
|$10,438
|60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|0.52%
|0.61%
|0.55%
|0.64%
|0.55%
|60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|$5,108
|$6,157
|$5,647
|$6,735
|$6,007
|Equipment Finance
|30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|0.94%
|1.15%
|1.04%
|1.07%
|0.97%
|30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|$8,887
|$11,260
|$10,446
|$10,942
|$10,286
|60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|0.54%
|0.63%
|0.56%
|0.66%
|0.56%
|60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|$5,108
|$6,157
|$5,647
|$6,735
|$5,952
|Funding Stream Loans
|15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|0.89%
|0.77%
|0.95%
|0.53%
|0.59%
|15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|$230
|$200
|$264
|$162
|$183
|30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|0.35%
|0.42%
|0.43%
|0.17%
|0.49%
|30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies
|$91
|$110
|$119
|$52
|$152
|Net Charge-offs - Total Finance Receivables
|$3,442
|$3,735
|$4,169
|$3,843
|$4,306
|% on Average Total Finance Receivables
|Annualized
|1.65%
|1.73%
|1.87%
|1.68%
|1.84%
|Net Charge-offs - Equipment Finance
|$3,062
|$3,537
|$3,944
|$3,618
|$3,851
|% on Average Net Investment in Equipment Finance
|Annualized
|1.51%
|1.69%
|1.82%
|1.64%
|1.70%
|Net Charge-offs - Funding Stream Loans
|$380
|$198
|$225
|$224
|$456
|% of Average Funding Stream Loans
|Annualized
|6.19%
|3.05%
|3.31%
|3.10%
|6.00%
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|$12,559
|$14,504
|$14,851
|$15,620
|$15,570
|% of Total Finance Receivables
|1.46%
|1.64%
|1.63%
|1.68%
|1.62%
|% of 60+ Delinquencies
|245.87%
|235.57%
|262.99%
|231.92%
|259.19%
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Equipment Finance
|$11,514
|$13,422
|$13,815
|$14,310
|$14,236
|% of Net Investment Equipment Finance
|1.38%
|1.56%
|1.56%
|1.60%
|1.53%
|% of 60+ Delinquencies
|225.40%
|218.00%
|244.64%
|212.48%
|239.18%
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Funding Stream Loans
|$1,045
|$1,082
|$1,036
|$1,310
|$1,334
|% of Total Funding Stream Loans
|4.04%
|4.14%
|3.73%
|4.25%
|4.32%
|Non-accrual - Equipment Finance
|$2,560
|$2,933
|$3,065
|$3,626
|$3,211
|Non-accrual - Equipment Finance
|0.27%
|0.30%
|0.30%
|0.36%
|0.30%
|Non-accrual - Funding Stream Loans
|$61
|$17
|$118
|$27
|$147
|Non-accrual - Funding Stream Loans
|0.24%
|0.07%
|0.42%
|0.09%
|0.48%
|Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables
|$2,621
|$2,950
|$3,183
|$3,653
|$3,358
|Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables
|0.27%
|0.29%
|0.31%
|0.35%
|0.31%
|Restructured - Total Finance Receivables
|$878
|$2,543
|$4,489
|$4,366
|$3,747
|Expense Ratios:
|Salaries and Benefits Expense
|$9,070
|$9,302
|$9,806
|$10,023
|$9,527
|Salaries and Benefits Expense
|Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl.
|4.34%
|4.31%
|4.40%
|4.39%
|4.07%
|Total personnel end of quarter
|329
|331
|330
|326
|320
|General and Administrative Expense
|$6,110
|$6,409
|$5,583
|$6,571
|$6,449
|General and Administrative Expense
|Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl.
|2.93%
|2.97%
|2.50%
|2.88%
|2.76%
|Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets
|7.00%
|6.96%
|6.48%
|6.66%
|6.20%
|Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (4)
|6.76%
|6.65%
|6.16%
|6.52%
|6.06%
|Efficiency Ratio
|56.69%
|58.74%
|53.30%
|57.08%
|55.56%
|Balance Sheet:
|Assets
|Investment in Leases and Loans
|$858,671
|$883,778
|$911,242
|$927,752
|$959,452
|Initial Direct Costs and Fees
|16,591
|17,156
|18,029
|18,495
|19,227
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|(12,559
|)
|(14,504
|)
|(14,851
|)
|(15,620
|)
|(15,570
|)
|Net Investment in Leases and Loans
|$862,703
|$886,430
|$914,420
|$930,627
|$963,109
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|77,316
|82,937
|67,146
|84,891
|99,227
|Restricted Cash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other Assets
|45,063
|43,650
|58,594
|55,707
|50,975
|Total Assets
|$985,082
|$1,013,017
|$1,040,160
|$1,071,225
|$1,113,311
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|780,838
|806,954
|809,315
|833,145
|863,568
|Other Liabilities
|40,061
|39,768
|51,196
|54,153
|60,101
|Total Liabilities
|$820,899
|$846,722
|$860,511
|$887,298
|$923,669
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common Stock
|$125
|$125
|$124
|$124
|$124
|Paid-in Capital, net
|82,825
|83,391
|82,586
|82,507
|83,472
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(106
|)
|(82
|)
|(96
|)
|(98
|)
|(73
|)
|Retained Earnings
|81,339
|82,861
|97,035
|101,394
|106,119
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$164,183
|$166,295
|$179,649
|$183,927
|$189,642
|Total Liabilities and
|Stockholders' Equity
|$985,082
|$1,013,017
|$1,040,160
|$1,071,225
|$1,113,311
|Capital and Leverage:
|Equity
|$164,183
|$166,295
|$179,649
|$183,927
|$189,642
|Debt to Equity
|4.76
|4.85
|4.50
|4.53
|4.55
|Equity to Assets
|16.67%
|16.42%
|17.27%
|17.17%
|17.03%
|Regulatory Capital Ratios:
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital
|16.81%
|16.24%
|17.25%
|17.35%
|17.04%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital
|17.80%
|17.64%
|18.22%
|18.33%
|18.07%
|Tier 1 Risk-based Capital
|17.80%
|17.64%
|18.22%
|18.33%
|18.07%
|Total Risk-based Capital
|19.05%
|18.90%
|19.47%
|19.58%
|19.33%
|Notes and Footnotes:
|(1) Risk Adjusted NIM is defined as NIM less net charge-offs
|(2) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearling liabilities, annualized
|(3) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Funding Stream Loans.
|(4) Adjusted non-interest expense excludes NON-GAAP non-interest expense items as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP financial measures and acquisition related sales commissions and intangible amortization.
|Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans.
|Funding Stream Loans consist of small business loans.