SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Investors and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 1, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY) between August 15, 2017, and July 26, 2018 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Chang v. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Case No. 1:18-cv-06965) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Helios was touting MoviePass' valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass' business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants' actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Helios' business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Helios you have until October 1, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com