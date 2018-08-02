Mercury Systems to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY, www.mrcy.com)) announced that it will participate in the Jefferies 208 Industrials Conference to be held Aug. 7-9, 2018 in New York. Management will present an overview of the Company's business Thursday, Aug. 9, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the investor section of Mercury's website at http://ir.mrcy.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters™

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

