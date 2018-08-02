SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors in Latium Network, Inc. Initial Coin Offering of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 13, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Latium Network, Inc. ("Latium" or "the Company") LatiumX ("LATX") tokens pursuant to Latium's Initial Coin Offering between July 25, 2017 and March 1, 2018. You are hereby notified that a class action has commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm-cc/latium-network-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Latium violated Sections 12 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 by engaging in interstate commerce for the purposes of offering, selling, or delivering unregistered securities.

If you purchased LATX tokens pursuant to the ICO you have until August 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

