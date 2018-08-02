CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ANW and GLCNF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

About the lawsuit: Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (2) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLCNF)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 - July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Glencore plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (2) and as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

