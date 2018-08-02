CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAIR, UNM and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM:HAIR)

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company's stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Class Period: October 27, 2016 - May 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Allegations: Unum Group made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii) the Company had grossly miscalculated the actuarial assumptions underlying its long-term care business; (iv) premium price hikes could not sustainably offset increasing losses related to the Company's long-term care business; (v) the Company was subject to a much greater risk of catastrophic losses and major reserve charges than represented to investors; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would not be able to maintain its long-term care interest adjusted loss ratio in the 85% to 90% range.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Class Period: July 17, 2014 - July 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, National Beverage Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and its supposed "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the Company's Chairman and CEO engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 4, 2017, National Beverage issued a press release stating that it "employs methods that no other company does in this area-VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita)." National Beverage asserted that it "utilize[s] two proprietary techniques to magnify these measures and this creates growth never before thought possible." Then on June 26, 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that National Beverage had declined to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with requested sales figures to clarify their sales claims. Then on July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that two pilots had filed lawsuits alleging that National Beverage's CEO had sexually harassed them.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff.



