The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COOL, NWL, PCG, GOGO and FLKS

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 to June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

PolarityTE, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the true nature of (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2017 to January 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

According to the complaint, Newell Brands Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 to June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Throughout the class period, PG&E Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2017 to May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Gogo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 to June 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

During the class period, Flex Pharma, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and (ii) as a result, Flex's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 13, 2018, Flex announced that it planned to halt its FLX-787 trials, citing oral tolerability concerns observed in both studies. Flex also said that it will restructure its organization to reduce costs, including reducing its workforce by approximately 60%, and that Flex's Board is exploring "strategic alternatives, including the potential sale or merger of the company." Following this news, Flex stock dropped $3.14 per share, or 75.12%, to close at $1.04 on June 13, 2018.

