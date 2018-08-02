Miracle Method® Surface Refinishing Opens in Fort Collins, CO and Ready for Business

Fort Collins, COLORADO, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest kitchen and bathroom refinishing company in the country, Miracle Method® Surface Refinishing, opens a new franchise in Fort Collins, CO, owned by Shalin Patel. After comprehensive training at the headquarters of Miracle Method in Colorado Springs, the team is ready to restore countertops, bathrooms, and tile walls for both residential and commercial locations in Fort Collins and surrounding areas.

Owner Shalin Patel of Miracle Method Fort Collins



Techs of Miracle Method Fort Collins









Miracle Method prides itself in providing professional repair and refinishing services and specializes in ceramic tile, vanities, bathtubs and surrounds, showers, sinks, and even kitchen countertops. The franchise in Fort Collins also offers bathing safety enhancements such as non-slip surfaces, grab bars, and tub-to-shower conversions for both residential and commercial properties.

For years, Patel had been looking for his own business to open and become his own boss. He brings a variety of experience to owning a Miracle Method in the Colorado area, but he found a real passion in home renovation. He looks forward to using his previous background and creating a collaborative surrounding at the new franchise.

"I'm looking forward to bringing an alternative, exciting, and affordable option to the residents of Fort Collins," stated Shalin. "Rejuvenating old fixtures in common areas in the home while helping the residents express themselves and feel more at home will be our main goal with our tried and true Miracle Method process."

With 40 years of experience, Miracle Method is the fastest growing kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing company in the industry and has shown 73 percent sales increase of the last six years. Entrepreneur magazine ranked them No. 1 in the Kitchen and Bath Remodeling category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. They are also listed as a Top 50 Franchise for franchise owner satisfaction by Franchise Business Review.

"Becoming an integral part of the community is key for these new franchises opening across the country," began Gwyn O'Kane, VP of Franchise Development."Nothing could be truer for Shalin, who likes the idea of having a service business that is both residential and commercial. The team can't wait to be involved in their community. We're sure they will flourish in Fort Collins and become a great resource for the town."

The community of Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, and other surrounding areas can reach out to the new Miracle Method office at PHONE NUMBER to book a free in-home (or commercial) estimate. Visit their showroom at 1225 Red Cedar Circle, Fort Collins, CO or miraclemethod.com/fort-collins to learn more about the Miracle Method Solutions Center, designer colors of Natural Accents® Stone-Look Finishes, and more. Media contacts can reach out to Miracle Method PR Specialist, Jacki Stewart at 719-594-9196 or jstewart@miraclemethod.com for interview opportunities with the new Franchise at Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Miracle Method

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing is the nation's largest kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing franchise, with over 140 + locations throughout the U.S. Since 1979, Miracle Method has specialized in bathtub, ceramic tile, and countertop refinishing, making old surfaces new in just two to three days. The award-winning franchisor was listed on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® list in 2018 and is also an actively participating member of VetFran. Miracle Method franchise owners live in the market they serve and pride themselves on being independent, local small business owners. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit miraclemethod.com/franchise or call or call 877-434-5096.





Jacki Stewart Miracle Method Surface Refinishing 719-594-9196 jstewart@miraclemethod.com