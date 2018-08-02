The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TAL, QCOM, REVG and TTPH

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 to June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

During the class period, TAL Education Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to March 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, QUALCOMM Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.

On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom's actions. Broadcom referred to this as a "blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom's independent director nominees."

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Class Period: Pursuant to the January 27, 2017 IPO and between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

During the class period, REV Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; (3) the Company's margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products; (4) the Company did not have "strong visibility into future net sales" to "effectively plan" and manage its backlog of vehicles; (5) the Company's manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; (6) and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about REV's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

