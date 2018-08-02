Edgardo Gonzalez Joins Fiduciary Trust as Senior Portfolio Manager in South Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton Investments, today announced that Edgardo Gonzalez has joined the firm as a managing director and senior portfolio manager in its Coral Gables office.

"We are committed to strategically growing our team of relationship-focused wealth management professionals in South Florida who can draw on a wide spectrum of expertise and skills to help clients reach their long-term goals," said Linda Krouner, regional leader of Fiduciary Trust's Coral Gables office. "Edgardo has a solid track record of forging strong relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families, and working closely with them to craft strategies for protecting and growing their wealth—and utilizing their wealth to make a positive impact on their families and communities."

Mr. Gonzalez joins Fiduciary Trust from U.S. Trust in Fort Lauderdale, where he was a portfolio manager in the global wealth and investment management division. Mr. Gonzalez previously worked as a wealth management advisor for TIAA-CREF in Miami and New York. Earlier in his career, he spent more than eight years with JP Morgan, most recently as a portfolio manager in the firm's private bank in New York.

"Fiduciary Trust has earned a reputation in South Florida—and across the country—for fostering strong multi-generational relationships, and developing integrated wealth and investment management strategies based on an understanding of each client's unique needs," said Mr. Gonzalez. "I look forward to working with my Fiduciary Trust colleagues to build fee- and tax-efficient portfolios that align with specific client situations."

Mr. Gonzalez graduated from Loyola University with a bachelor of business administration degree in finance. He is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Mr. Gonzalez is the most recent addition to Fiduciary Trust's office in Coral Gables. The firm announced in June 2018 that Leticia Hernandez, who has over 18 years of experience counseling U.S. and international individuals and their families on a variety of tax and estate planning strategies, had joined the Coral Gables office as trust counsel. In addition, Fiduciary Trust announced in November 2017 that Manuel Cabielles, who has worked directly with individuals and families in Miami and Latin America as a wealth advisor for over 20 years, had come aboard as a Coral Gables-based managing director and business development officer.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $77 billion in assets under administration and management as of June 30, 2018, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, San Mateo, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in over 30 countries, the California-based company has 70 years of investment experience and over $724 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2018. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright © 2018. Fiduciary Trust Company International. All rights reserved.

Contacts: