INVESTIGATION UPDATE for SBGI and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

To learn more: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO). On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. The investigation concerns whether Sinclair made materially false and misleading statements or failed to disclose material information pertaining to the purchase of Tribune shares.





CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

To learn more: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/cbs-corporation

On July 27, 2018, The New Yorker published an article alleging that CBS CEO Les Moonves had engaged in a pattern of harassment, intimidation, and abuse of women with whom he worked in a professional capacity, and that Moonves encouraged a hostile work environment. On July 30, 2018, CBS announced it would select outside counsel to investigate the allegations and would postpone its annual shareholder meeting.

