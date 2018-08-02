MediXall Group, Inc. Expands its Strategic Advisory Board with Global Experts in Healthcare

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediXall Group Inc. , (OTCQB:MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. Healthcare Industry, is pleased to announce today an expansion of its strategic advisory board with the appointments of Benjamin L. Frosch and Dr. Steven Gass. Mr. Frosch and Dr. Gass are two industry leaders with expertise in navigating healthcare's regulatory environment, and radiology networks, respectively. As Advisors, Dr. Gass and Mr. Frosch will provide guidance and support on strategic initiatives as the company accelerates business growth, expands its services, and strives to increase market share.



"We are very excited to have Dr. Gass and Mr. Frosch join us in a more formal capacity as we seek to broaden MediXall.com's vision and strategy," said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall. "Both are widely respected visionaries and entrepreneurs in Healthcare and understand the power we have to reimagine the way healthcare is delivered. Their insight and direction will be invaluable as we address our customers' needs by introducing increased services, expand into additional markets, and form new partnerships. In addition, this is another validation that our accomplishments and the trajectory of our business are starting to be recognized by the healthcare community."

Companies can't just successfully enter the Healthcare arena without knowing how to navigate the complexity of our Healthcare System. Mr. Frosch built Frosch Medical Compliance, Inc. into a leading firm that provides services designed to assist physicians and other healthcare providers in understanding and complying with the increasingly complex healthcare industry. With over 75 years of collective healthcare industry experience, his firm has developed a wide range of expertise in assisting physicians and other healthcare providers in a variety of areas. Mr. Frosch has ongoing long-term relationships with physicians in solo practice, group practices that range in size from two to over one hundred physicians, faculty practice plans and other healthcare providers. Previously Mr. Frosch served as the Senior Hearing Officer for the Medicare Part B program in South Florida for approximately four years. Since that time, Mr. Frosch has leveraged his experience serving for Medicare Part B to represent over 2,500 physicians and other healthcare providers involved in these Medicare proceedings. In addition, he has been involved with launching several innovative healthcare companies, such as MDVIP, among others.

Mr. Frosch also lectures to groups of physicians, practice administrators, and attorneys throughout the country on the need for healthcare fraud and abuse corporate compliance planning, future trends in the healthcare delivery system, and various reimbursement and other issues. For the past twenty years, he has written a bi-monthly column for "Florida Medical Business", a statewide newspaper that is devoted to covering healthcare issues that affect the healthcare industry in Florida.

"MediXall has considerable momentum and I am excited to be joining the company's Strategic Board of Advisors at this pivotal moment. I believe the Company's consumer-centric marketplace model will bring true competition to healthcare," said Benjamin Frosch.

Dr. Steven Gass is the Chief Executive Officer of CoreChoice. CoreChoice is the largest national specialty network for radiology, neurodiagnostic studies and interventional pain management. He is formerly the President of AllRad Direct, a radiology network devoted to the workers compensation sector. Dr. Gass was in private practice for 14 years prior to his move into the PPO network business for radiology services in 1994. He has also been a consultant to the justice department on matters concerning medical services.

Added Dr. Steven Gass, "I believe that the high deductibles that exist through the group health market and the Affordable Care Act represent a true impediment to the delivery of quality healthcare as people just cannot afford it. I am excited to be part of the MediXall team, as the MediXall platform addresses this issue and will make quality healthcare at affordable prices available to consumers."

As members of the board, Dr. Gass and Mr. Frosch will work closely with the MediXall leadership team to consult on business strategy and sales, marketing, and product plans; as well as identifying additional market opportunities and new strategic partnerships for the company. Furthermore, they will provide strategic and tactical insights on healthcare strategy, emergent acquisition opportunities, and provide context to market forces potentially impacting MediXall.com and the Company's overall strategy.

About MediXall.com

Medixall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. With MediXall, consumers now have the option to search for doctors or dentists and book appointments based on cost, distance, ratings, and availability at the click of a button. By delivering a solution that better connects consumers with high-quality healthcare providers and wellness services, MediXall.com enables healthcare providers to engage consumers with a level of price transparency and digital convenience that they have come to expect in every other aspect of their lives. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 440-4678.

About MediXall Group, Inc .

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

