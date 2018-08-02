BrandSafway adds leading refractory expertise to Canada team

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, and Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to broaden its portfolio of industrial services and strengthen its refractory business, a subsidiary of Aluma Systems Intermediate Holdings Inc. (ASIH), which is a subsidiary of Brand Industrial Services Inc. (known in the marketplace as BrandSafway), has acquired Alliance Refractories Ltd. (Alliance), effective August 1, 2018.



"Alliance is the leading refractory company in Western Canada," said Dave Witsken, BrandSafway's Energy and Industrial Division President. "With the help of the Alliance team, we will be able to provide a broader range of services and greater depth of expertise. Our companies have great synergy. We offer complementary products and services, yet at the same time we share a passion for developing a culture of safety, understanding customer needs and exceeding expectations."



Since 1997, Alliance has provided refractory materials and services, including brickwork, casting, gunning, shotcreting, ramming, ceramic fiber and custom-engineered systems for both new construction and maintenance projects throughout Western Canada. "We look forward to combining our strengths in refractory in the United States with Alliance's capabilities, which will allow us to expand our North American refractory services platform," Witsken added.



Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Alliance is also a market leader in precast manufacturing and has bakeout services for manufactured precast shapes. The precast mold manufacturing equipment is exclusive to Alliance, providing a considerable advantage in expediting precast shapes for on-site installations.



Moving forward, Alliance will operate as Alliance Refractories, By AlumaSafway, an independent business under the BrandSafway Group (Canada) umbrella. Following the combination of Safway Group and Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services (BEIS) in 2017, ASIH (known in the market as Aluma Systems Industrial Services) and Safway Services Canada began teaming up. These two companies will officially amalgamate to become one entity, AlumaSafway, in the fourth quarter of 2018. (However, Aluma Systems Industrial Services and Safway Services Canada will continue to operate independently and remain separate businesses in British Columbia, and Aluma Systems' Concrete Construction division will remain as a separate business, delivering high-efficiency forming and shoring solutions throughout North and South America.)



"We look forward to becoming an AlumaSafway company," said Don Bremault, Alliance General Manager. "This combination will allow us the opportunity to grow and share our expertise in refractory services throughout North America. At the same time, we will be able to offer our Alliance customers more products and services."





