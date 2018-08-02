Charles & Colvard to Host Its Second Quarter and Transition Period 2018 Investor Conference Call on September 6, 2018 At 4:30 PM ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, will host an investor conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter and transition period 2018 (January 1 to June 30) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 6, 2018. The Company will release its financial results after market close the same day.



Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the upcoming investor conference call by dialing 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and asking to be connected to the "Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call" a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Please note that there will be an accompanying slide presentation, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Charles & Colvard website at http://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

A replay of this conference call will be available until September 13, 2018 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 10122932. The call will also be available live and for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

Change in Fiscal Year and Annual Meeting Date

As previously announced, in January 2018, Charles & Colvard's Board of Directors approved a change in the Company's fiscal year from a fiscal year beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31 of each year to a fiscal year beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30 of each year. The Company plans to file a transition report on Form 10-KT with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the six-month transition period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018.

In connection with the change in the Company's fiscal year, the Company's 2018 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Company's corporate headquarters.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce-driven business, the Company uses innovative technology and sustainable practices to lead a revolution in the jewelry industry. As the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide, Charles & Colvard delivers a brilliant product at a revolutionary value that meets the needs of today's discerning customer. Jewelry consumers seek Charles & Colvard products because of their exceptional quality as well as their environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Contacts:

Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, 919-468-0399, cpete@charlesandcolvard.com

Investor Relations:

Jenny Kobin, 800-695-0650, Jenny.Kobin@IRAdvisory.com



