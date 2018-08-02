BlissCo CEO to Deliver Expert Keynote Presentation at Cannabis Business Europe 2018; Accelerates Expansion of Domestic and Global Ecosystem

Not for distribution in the U.S. or to U.S. Newswires

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (FRA: GQ4B), ("BlissCo") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Damian Kettlewell is currently meeting with licensed producers, distribution and technology partners across Canada and internationally to continue the development of BlissCo's global ecosystem.

"Connecting in person with these facilities and offices and spending extended time with strategic cultivation, distribution, R&D and technology partners is helping BlissCo to develop deeper roots in our ecosystem, as the Company makes steady progress to earn its ACMPR license amendment to sell medical cannabis," said Damian Kettlewell, CEO of BlissCo Cannabis Corp.

Kettlewell was selected to co-present as an industry expert at Cannabis Business Europe 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany on August 27 and 28. The keynote co-presentation is titled "A blossoming medical cannabis international trade partnership in Canada & Germany."

"BlissCo is committed to earning our GMP European certification later in 2018. This will enable us to export considerable volumes of medical cannabis to the European medical market. We are focused on continuing to develop and nurture the international BlissCo Ecosystem. The demand for BlissCo's medical cannabis from the German market is considerable and growing," said Kettlewell.



A report published in November places the value of the European cannabis market at $84 billion a year.



This month, BlissCo will also be opening its doors to the finance community to connect directly and provide a first-hand look inside BlissCo's ACMPR licensed facility to gain industry insights and cannabis investing knowledge. Follow BlissCo on social media for more details.

About BlissCo Cannabis Corp.

BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (FRA: GQ4B) is an ACMPR licensed producer and future distributor of ultra-premium cannabis. The company sits at the heart of an international ecosystem and is focused on the success of its domestic and global partnerships.

BlissCo leverages the latest technology and is continuously developing its network of top-tier industry experts to drive the success of its brand and channels, moving premium Canadian cannabis to local and international markets.

BlissCo is backed by an experienced team that is deeply in tune and integrated with industry partners and BlissCo's future patients and customers.

