Mercury Systems Receives $11.8M Order for Custom Radiation-Tolerant Solid-State Drive Devices

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY, www.mrcy.com)) announced it received an $11.8 million order from a leading defense prime contractor for the development of a custom-engineered radiation-tolerant solid-state drive (SSD) for a defense data storage application. The order was booked in the Company's fiscal 2018 fourth quarter.



Designed and manufactured in its Phoenix, Ariz. Advanced Microelectronics Center, the Company has developed the only commercial SSD optimized for applications with routine exposure to damaging ionizing radiation. The Company's TRRUST-Stor® VPX RT SSD product leverages SpaceVPX architecture to facilitate integration with an ecosystem of interoperable products optimized for the unique demands of space applications. Mercury's entire suite of SSD devices, including the TRRUST-Stor VPX RT device, was engineered for the rapid commercialization of product variants meeting customer-defined form factors, ruggedization requirements and security features.

"As a pioneer in the deployment of commercial storage solutions for space applications, we have received tremendous customer interest in response to our TRRUST-Stor VPX RT product announcement earlier this year," said Iain Mackie, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury's Microelectronics Secure Solutions group. "This order is yet another data point confirming how Mercury's next-generation business model unlocks value to defense prime contractors, government agencies and our nation's warfighters while leveraging open system architectures."

For more information, visit www.mrcy.com/ssd or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or secure.ssd@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

