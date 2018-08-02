FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) To Contact The Firm

STEVENSON, Md., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of a class who purchased Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) ("Switch" or the "Company") Class A common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to Switch's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") commenced on or around October 6, 2017. Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until August 10, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Switch's October 6, 2017 IPO. Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose in connection with the Company's IPO that Switch's Grand Rapids and Atlanta facilities would never be as profitable as its Las Vegas facility, diminishing the yield on Switch's recent capital expenditures acquiring and building out those facilities will bear, Switch's high capital expenditures to create high redundancy levels at its facilities were not as profitable as they once had been in the past, Switch had already spent an additional more than $64 million on unbudgeted capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2017 that was not disclosed to investors until after the IPO, Switch's revenues were overstated, and eBay, Switch's largest colocation customer, would not be taking possession of colocation space it had reserved at Switch's Tahoe/Reno facility in early 2018.

According to the complaint, following a November 13, 2017 press release announcing an increase to the capital expenditures, a January 19, 2018 report stating that the Company's current premium was unjustified, and an April 2, 2018 press release disclosing increased capital expenditures and that the revenue was overstated, the value of Switch shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Switch's October 6, 2017 IPO and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616. Brower Piven also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company's conduct during the period in question to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

