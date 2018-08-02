Cherwell Welcomes Sam Gilliland as CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell Software, LLC ("Cherwell"), a global leader in service management, has named Sam Gilliland as its new CEO. Gilliland is former Chairman & CEO of travel industry technology giant Sabre Corporation and Travelocity.com. The announcement was made by Cherwell Co-founder Vance Brown, who has been serving as interim CEO and will remain Chairman of the Board.



"I am beyond thrilled to welcome Sam to Cherwell. I am deeply proud of the company that we have built over the last 14 years and am confident that now is a pivotal time for the company's growth with the right leader at the helm." Brown continued, "Sam's unique experience leading a world-class technology organization aligns with our mission to pioneer innovation, provide mission-critical service, and optimize operations for our customers."

Cherwell is a market leader in the service management category, which is forecast to be a $30 billion market by 2020. With a growing roster of global customers and an industry-leading 96-percent renewal rate, Cherwell has received nearly a quarter-billion dollar in investments including a recent $172 million from KKR in April (2018).

"In helping teams architect, deliver, and manage service experiences that are adaptable, connected, and insightful, Cherwell far outpaces other companies in the space. A leader like Sam will only help propel them farther, faster," said Vini Letteri, Managing Director, TMT Growth Equity at KKR, and Cherwell Board Member.

Gilliland commented: "It's an honor to be joining Cherwell – a great success story and one of the fastest growing tech companies in a market that is taking off. I am as excited about the opportunity for growth through Cherwell's customer-centered, award-winning technology as I am about the talented team and strong culture that Vance and the overall organization at Cherwell have built."

Recently, Gilliland served on several private and public company boards, including as lead director at Rackspace Hosting. He also served as an executive partner at Siris Capital, a technology-focused private equity firm. While at the helm of Sabre, he led more than 10,000 employees in 60 countries, spanning all segments of the travel industry. In his decade serving as the chief executive of Sabre, Gilliland pioneered the application of technology and customer service to help drive higher levels of productivity across organizations. As a result, Sabre was able to greatly simplify complex travel sourcing, powering a vast network of new applications and services across the full value chain.

