BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BTI") (NASDAQ:BTAI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference being held August 8 – 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.



Details of the Conference: Event: 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Date: August 9, 2018 Time: 2:00 - 2:25 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. website for 30 days.



In addition to his presentation, Dr. Mehta will be hosting 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with BTI management should contact their Canaccord Genuity representative.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in the development and advancement of the next wave of medicines, initially targeting the treatments in oncology and CNS diseases, utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches. The company's lead therapeutic candidates are BXCL701, a DPP8-9/FAP inhibitor with broad potential application in oncology indications, both as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents, and BXCL501, a proprietary sublingual formulation of an anesthetic for the treatment of acute agitation, with the potential to expand into other neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's strategy is to apply a drug re-innovation approach to develop therapeutic candidates with a high probability of clinical and regulatory success. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth / Janhavi Mohite

646-536-7012 / 7026

lroth@theruthgroup.com / jmohite@theruthgroup.com