ManTech Awarded $45 Million for Technical Support of Next Generation Systems in Unmanned Aircraft

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) today announced a four-year $45 million task order awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA) under the DoD Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DS TAT) Multi-Award Contract (MAC). Under this award, ManTech will provide significant technology upgrades in unmanned aircraft systems for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), targeting and precision strike capabilities for Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division on behalf of the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Persistent Maritime UAS Program Office (PMA 262).



"By bringing digital to the mission we are driving advanced computing, communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to the tactical edge so America's warfighters can put actionable intelligence to work in real time," said Kevin M. Phillips, President and CEO of ManTech. "The end game is to ensure that our military has competitive advantage."

ManTech's work will support total lifecycle management of next generation airborne systems in the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, a vital component of persistent maritime ISR missions. Specific systems benefiting include mission and management, multi-function active sensor radars and electro-optical/infrared ISR.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. Now in our 50th year, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.



Statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those we anticipate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any updating information in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update them, whether as a result of a subsequent event or otherwise.

ManTech-C

Media Contacts:

Jim Crawford

Executive Director, External Communications

(O) 703.259.3636 (M) 571.446.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com



Sue Cushing

Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications

(O) 703.814.8369 (M) 703.927.1482

Sue.Cushing@ManTech.com