Integer Holdings Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

~ Completed Divestiture of Advanced Surgical and Orthopedics Product Lines for $600 million ~

~ Strong 2Q18 Growth in Sales and Profit ~

~ Raises Full Year Earnings Guidance ~

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 29, 2018.

Completed divestiture of AS&O Product Lines for $600 million

On July 2, 2018, subsequent to the end of the second quarter, completed the divestiture of Advanced Surgical and Orthopedics product lines to Viant (formerly MedPlast LLC) for $600 million in cash.

On July 10, 2018, paid down debt by $548 million, including $360 million senior notes with 9.125% fixed rate.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights (Excludes Divested AS&O Product Lines)

Sales from continuing operations $314 million, 12% growth. Non-GAAP adjusted sales from continuing operations were $313 million.

GAAP income from continuing operations increased $13 million to $23 million. Non-GAAP income from continuing operations increased $11 million to $35 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 26% to $71 million.

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations increased $0.40 per share to $0.70 per share. Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased $0.32 per share to $1.06, an increase of 43%.

Paid down $25 million of debt in second quarter 2018 and $75 million in first half 2018.

Revised 2018 full year Financial Guidance (Excludes Divested AS&O Product Lines)

GAAP EPS guidance decreased by $0.60 to $0.95 to $1.25. Non-GAAP EPS guidance increased by $0.15 to $3.35 to $3.65 despite lowering sales by approximately $345 million and Adjusted EBITDA by $55 million due to the AS&O divestiture. Our Non-GAAP EPS guidance was increased primarily due to lower interest expense more than offsetting the divested AS&O operating profit.

"Integer delivered another strong quarter of sales growth and even stronger net income, which enabled continued debt reduction," said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer's president and chief executive officer. "Our second quarter results were consistent with our prior full year guidance. Non-GAAP EPS guidance increase of $0.15 is a direct result of the AS&O divestiture as our full year interest expense savings exceeds the divested AS&O operating profit."

"Shortly after the second quarter ended, we completed the sale of our Advanced Surgical and Orthopedics product lines to Viant for $600 million in cash," Mr. Dziedzic continued. "The deal structure was extremely cash efficient as we realized approximately $580 million of cash after deal costs, which enabled the repayment of $548 million of debt. Integer is now a higher margin rate business with increased earnings, higher returns on invested capital, significantly less debt, lower leverage and similar cash flows. Looking forward, Integer has clear market leadership positions in our remaining product lines, with differentiated technology and increased financial flexibility to invest more aggressively to grow."

"We remain focused on executing our portfolio strategy to win in the markets we serve and our operational strategy to achieve excellence in everything we do. We are now better positioned to deliver on our objectives of sales growth above the market, profit growth two times sales growth, and to earn a valuation premium," Mr. Dziedzic concluded.

Discussion of Second Quarter Financial Results (Excludes Divested AS&O Product Lines)

Medical segment sales from continuing operations grew by 13% driven by robust market growth, improved customer relations and penetration in higher growth markets. Cardio & Vascular sales increase was primarily due to strong market growth in the electrophysiology, neurovascular & peripheral vascular markets. CRM sales increased from improved market penetration of leads and component products. Neuromodulation remained strong driven by growth in spinal cord stimulation and cochlear markets. Advanced Surgical & Orthopedic sales increased from strong growth in Portable Medical and the retained AS&O products. The second half of 2018 Cardio & Vascular and Cardiac & Neuromodulation growth rates are expected to be lower due to difficult prior year comparables.



Non-Medical segment sales declined by 5% primarily due to timing associated with orders from a military customer. We expect stronger second half revenue as growth initiatives are achieved.



GAAP income from continuing operations was $23 million, compared to $10 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations increased $11 million or 47%, due to the higher volume of sales, lower effective tax rates and the non-recurrence of a non-cash foreign currency charge in the prior year on inter-company loans.

Adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 260 basis points to 22.8% in the current year from 20.2% in the prior year. Sales volume profit contribution and cost reductions continue to outpace price and inflationary pressures.



Generated $21 million of cash from operating activities and paid down $25 million of debt during the quarter.

Revised 2018 Outlook(a)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP(b)(c) Continuing Operations: As Reported Growth Adjusted Growth Sales $1,170 to $1,195 3% to 5% $1,175 to $1,200 4% to 6% Net Income $30 to $40 (66)% to (54)% $110 to $120 11% to 21% EBITDA N/A N/A $255 to $265 9% to 13% Earnings per Diluted Share $0.95 to $1.25 (65)% to (54)% $3.35 to $3.65 8% to 18%

(a) Our 2018 Outlook has been revised to exclude the divested Advanced Surgical and Orthopedics product lines from the current and prior year. GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share as presented above include the effect of discontinued operations and the associated income tax impact from discontinued operations. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income as presented above consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude the items described in footnote (c) below and to reflect the net impact of the Long-term Supply Agreements ("LSA") entered into between the Company and Viant (formerly MedPlast LLC) as of the closing of the divestiture of the Advanced Surgical and Orthopedic product lines. These LSAs govern the sale of products supplied by Viant to the Company for further resale to customers and by the Company to Viant for further resale to customers. Non-GAAP Adjusted Sales as presented above consists of sales from continuing operations adjusted to exclude the net impact of the LSA. Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share as presented above consists of Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

(b) Except as described below, further reconciliations by line item to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share, included in our "Revised 2018 Outlook" above, are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and visibility of the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

(c) Adjusted Net Income and EPS for 2018 is expected to consist of GAAP Net Income and EPS, excluding items such as intangible amortization, IP-related litigation costs, consolidation and realignment costs, asset disposition and write-down charges, and loss on extinguishment of debt totaling approximately $95 million. The after-tax impact of these items is estimated to be approximately $75 million, or approximately $2.29 per diluted share. Additionally, Adjusted Net Income and EPS is expected to exclude the estimated impact relating to our disallowed deduction of the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income ("GILTI") tax, as mandated by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Reform Act"). This disallowed deduction of the GILTI tax (approximately 50% of the total GILTI tax) is due to the Company making use of its U.S. net operating losses ("NOLs"), and will be eliminated once the Company's U.S. NOLs are fully utilized, which is expected to be in 2019. This adjustment makes our Adjusted Diluted EPS more comparable with other global companies that are not subject to this disallowed GILTI tax deduction and more comparable to the Company's results following the full utilization of its U.S. NOLs.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to consist of Adjusted Net Income, excluding items such as depreciation, interest, stock-based compensation and taxes totaling approximately $145 million.

Summary of Financial and Product Line Results from Continuing Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended GAAP June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 Change Organic

Growth(a) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular $ 148,766 $ 130,718 13.8 % 13.1 % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 115,941 106,173 9.2 % 9.2 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 34,751 28,282 22.9 % 21.0 % Total Medical Sales 299,458 265,173 12.9 % 12.4 % Non-Medical Sales 15,006 15,743 (4.7 )% (4.7 )% Total Sales $ 314,464 $ 280,916 11.9 % 11.4 % Income from continuing operations $ 23,056 $ 9,559 NM Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 0.30 NM Six Months Ended GAAP June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 Change Organic

Growth(a) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular $ 285,629 $ 254,202 12.4 % 11.4 % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 224,851 209,928 7.1 % 7.1 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 68,692 56,433 21.7 % 22.8 % Total Medical Sales $ 579,172 $ 520,563 11.3 % 10.9 % Non-Medical Sales 27,718 27,089 2.3 % 2.3 % Total Sales $ 606,890 $ 547,652 10.8 % 10.4 % Income from continuing operations $ 36,140 $ 12,507 NM Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.11 $ 0.39 NM

(a) Organic Growth for sales is a Non-GAAP measure, which excludes foreign currency exchange impact reported in other loss, net and are primarily non-cash. Refer to Table C at the end of this release for a reconciliation of these amounts.

(NM) Calculated change not meaningful.

Three Months Ended Non-GAAP(a) June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 QTD

Change Organic

Growth(b) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 71,354 $ 56,592 26.1 % 9.2 % Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 34,744 $ 23,667 46.8 % 13.8 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.06 $ 0.74 43.2 % 11.0 % Six Months Ended Non-GAAP(a) June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 YTD

Change Organic

Growth(b) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 125,301 $ 109,636 14.3 % 5.6 % Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 55,163 $ 41,027 34.5 % 14.8 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.69 $ 1.29 31.0 % 12.8 %

(a) Refer to Tables A and B at the end of this release for reconciliations of adjusted amounts to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.

(b) Organic Growth for Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted income from continuing operations, and Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations are Non-GAAP measures, which exclude the foreign currency exchange impact reported in other loss, net and are primarily non-cash. Refer to Table D at the end of this release for a reconciliation of these amounts.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss these results. The scheduled conference call will be webcast live and is accessible through our website at investor.integer.net or by dialing (866) 393-4306 (U.S.) or (734) 385-2616 (outside U.S.) and the conference ID is 6480109. The call will be archived on the Company's website. An Earnings Call slide presentation and a Historical Financial Information slide presentation containing supplemental information about the Company's results will be posted to our website at investor.integer.net prior to the conference call and will be referenced during the conference call.

About Integer™

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include GreatbatchTM Medical, Lake Region MedicalTM and ElectrochemTM. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 Sales $ 314,464 $ 280,916 $ 606,890 $ 547,652 Cost of sales 215,699 191,741 424,593 376,449 Gross profit 98,765 89,175 182,297 171,203 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) 36,780 35,146 73,209 69,940 Research, development and engineering costs 12,935 11,240 26,211 22,877 Other operating expenses (OOE) 4,692 6,727 8,476 18,421 Total operating expenses 54,407 53,113 107,896 111,238 Operating income 44,358 36,062 74,401 59,965 Interest expense 15,234 15,058 30,829 33,425 (Gain) loss on cost and equity method investments, net (284 ) 4,427 (5,254 ) 4,825 Other (income) loss, net (2,387 ) 6,763 (1,427 ) 8,164 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 31,795 9,814 50,253 13,551 Provision for income taxes 8,739 255 14,113 1,044 Income from continuing operations $ 23,056 $ 9,559 $ 36,140 $ 12,507 Discontinued operations: Loss from operations of discontinued operations $ (1,374 ) $ (5,698 ) $ (7,623 ) $ (13,630 ) Provision for income taxes 1,660 871 377 226 Loss from discontinued operations $ (3,034 ) $ (6,569 ) $ (8,000 ) $ (13,856 ) Net income $ 20,022 $ 2,990 $ 28,140 $ (1,349 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 0.31 $ 1.13 $ 0.40 Loss from discontinued operations $ (0.09 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.44 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.62 $ 0.10 $ 0.88 $ (0.04 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.70 $ 0.30 $ 1.11 $ 0.39 Loss from discontinued operations $ (0.09 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.61 $ 0.09 $ 0.86 $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,038 31,302 31,970 31,159 Diluted 32,720 31,982 32,572 31,833





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (in thousands) June 29,

2018 December 29,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,856 $ 37,341 Accounts receivable, net 206,890 194,845 Inventories 194,977 176,738 Refundable income taxes 101 37 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,903 16,202 Current assets of discontinued operations held for sale 439,752 106,746 Total current assets 874,479 531,909 Property, plant and equipment, net 230,217 235,180 Goodwill 835,558 839,870 Other intangible assets, net 836,512 862,873 Deferred income taxes 3,573 3,451 Other assets 31,078 30,428 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations held for sale — 344,634 Total assets $ 2,811,417 $ 2,848,345 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 35,156 $ 30,469 Accounts payable 74,852 64,551 Income taxes payable 2,790 5,904 Accrued expenses 61,342 60,376 Current liabilities of discontinued operations held for sale 56,243 47,703 Total current liabilities 230,383 209,003 Long-term debt 1,503,534 1,578,696 Deferred income taxes 149,442 140,964 Other long-term liabilities 10,324 11,335 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations held for sale — 14,966 Total liabilities 1,893,683 1,954,964 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 678,156 669,756 Treasury stock (5,720 ) (4,654 ) Retained earnings 204,208 176,068 Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,058 52,179 Total stockholders' equity 917,734 893,381 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,811,417 $ 2,848,345





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (a) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 28,140 $ (1,349 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,591 49,465 Debt related charges included in interest expense 5,083 6,241 Stock-based compensation 6,107 7,950 Non-cash (gain) loss on cost and equity method investments (763 ) 4,825 Other non-cash losses (2,307 ) 6,542 Deferred income taxes 8,894 (2,447 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,306 ) (6,313 ) Inventories (20,948 ) (9,451 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,306 2,515 Accounts payable 8,898 15,373 Accrued expenses (3,929 ) 215 Income taxes payable (2,547 ) 3,599 Net cash provided by operating activities 67,219 77,165 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (19,224 ) (22,438 ) Purchase of cost and equity method investments (831 ) (497 ) Other investing activities 960 672 Net cash used in investing activities (19,095 ) (22,263 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of long-term debt (75,062 ) (118,839 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 50,000 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,625 8,725 Payment of debt issuance costs (688 ) (1,789 ) Withholding tax paid related to stock-based compensation (2,206 ) — Other financing activities (192 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (74,523 ) (61,903 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,363 1,418 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (24,036 ) (5,583 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,096 52,116 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,060 $ 46,533 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period, are comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 18,856 40,969 Cash included in current assets of discontinued operations held for sale 1,204 5,564 Total cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,060 $ 46,533

(a) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited include cash flows related to discontinued operations.





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures from Continuing Operations

Table A: Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 Pre-Tax

Income

(Loss) Income

(Loss) Per

Diluted

Share Pre-Tax

Income

(Loss) Income

(Loss) Per

Diluted

Share As reported income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 31,795 $ 23,056 $ 0.70 $ 9,814 $ 9,559 $ 0.30 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles(a) 10,519 8,296 0.25 10,147 7,084 0.22 IP related litigation (SG&A)(a)(b) 476 376 0.01 915 595 0.02 Strategic reorganization and alignment (OOE)(a)(c) 3,727 2,950 0.09 — — — Manufacturing alignment to support growth (OOE)(a)(d) 1,103 815 0.02 — — — Consolidation and optimization expenses (OOE)(a)(e) (14 ) (10 ) — 2,729 2,028 0.06 Acquisition and integration expenses (OOE)(a)(f) — — — 2,970 2,037 0.06 Asset dispositions, severance and other (OOE)(a)(g) (124 ) (106 ) — 1,028 670 0.02 (Gain) loss on cost and equity method investments, net(a) (284 ) (225 ) (0.01 ) 4,427 2,877 0.09 Loss on extinguishment of debt(a)(h) 417 329 0.01 935 608 0.02 LSA adjustments(i) (3,283 ) (2,594 ) (0.08 ) (2,756 ) (1,791 ) (0.06 ) Tax adjustments(j) — 1,857 0.06 — — — Adjusted income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 44,332 $ 34,744 $ 1.06 $ 30,209 $ 23,667 $ 0.74 Diluted weighted average shares for adjusted EPS 32,720 31,982 Six Months Ended June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 Pre-Tax

Income

(Loss) Income

(Loss) Per

Diluted

Share Pre-Tax

Income

(Loss) Income

(Loss) Per

Diluted

Share As reported income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 50,253 $ 36,140 $ 1.11 $ 13,551 $ 12,507 $ 0.39 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles(a) 21,172 16,693 0.51 20,230 14,102 0.44 IP related litigation (SG&A)(a)(b) 797 630 0.02 1,292 840 0.03 Strategic reorganization and alignment (OOE)(a)(c) 5,781 4,577 0.14 — — — Manufacturing alignment to support growth (OOE)(a)(d) 1,616 1,184 0.04 — — — Consolidation and optimization expenses (OOE)(a)(e) 561 445 0.01 5,076 3,895 0.12 Acquisition and integration expenses (OOE)(a)(f) — — — 7,790 5,170 0.16 Asset dispositions, severance and other (OOE)(a)(g) 518 364 0.01 5,555 3,598 0.11 (Gain) loss on cost and equity method investments, net(a) (5,254 ) (4,151 ) (0.13 ) 4,825 3,136 0.10 Loss on extinguishment of debt(a)(h) 1,474 1,164 0.04 2,494 1,621 0.05 LSA adjustments(i) (6,119 ) (4,834 ) (0.15 ) (5,911 ) (3,842 ) (0.12 ) Tax adjustments(j) — 2,951 0.09 — — — Adjusted income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 70,799 $ 55,163 $ 1.69 $ 54,902 $ 41,027 $ 1.29 Diluted weighted average shares for adjusted EPS 32,572 31,833

(a) The difference between pre-tax and income (loss) amounts is the estimated tax impact related to the respective adjustment. Income (loss) amounts are computed using a 21% U.S. tax rate (35% U.S. tax rate for 2017 periods), and the statutory tax rates in Mexico, Germany, France, Netherlands, Uruguay, Ireland and Switzerland, as adjusted for the existence of NOLs. Amortization of intangibles and OOE expense have also been adjusted to reflect the estimated impact relating to our disallowed deduction of the GILTI tax, as described in footnote (i) below. Expenses that are not deductible for tax purposes (i.e. permanent tax differences) are added back at 100%.

(b) In 2013, we filed suit against AVX Corporation alleging they were infringing our intellectual property. Given the complexity and significant costs incurred pursuing this litigation, we are excluding these litigation expenses from adjusted amounts. This matter proceeded to trial during the first quarter of 2016 and again in the third quarter of 2017 that resulted in a jury awarding damages in the amount of $37.5 million. In March 2018, the court vacated that damage award and ordered a new trial on damages, which is scheduled for January 2019. To date, no gains have been recognized in connection with this litigation.

(c) As a result of the strategic review of our customers, competitors and markets we undertook during the fourth quarter of 2017, we began to take steps to better align our resources in order to invest to grow, protect, preserve and to enhance the profitability of our portfolio of products. This will include focusing our investment in RD&E and manufacturing, improving our business processes and redirecting investments away from projects where the market does not justify the investment. As a result, during 2018 we incurred charges related to this strategy, which primarily consisted of severance and fees for professional services.

(d) In 2017, we initiated several initiatives designed to reduce costs, improve operating efficiencies and increase manufacturing capacity to accommodate growth. The plan involves the relocation of certain manufacturing operations and expansion of certain of our facilities.

(e) During 2018 and 2017, we incurred costs primarily related to the closure of our Clarence, NY facility and the transfer of our Beaverton, OR portable medical and Plymouth, MN vascular manufacturing operations to Tijuana, Mexico.

(f) Reflects acquisition and integration costs related to the acquisition of Lake Region Medical, which occurred in October 2015.

(g) Amounts for 2017 primarily include expenses related to our CEO and CFO transitions.

(h) Represents debt extinguishment charges in connection with pre-payments made on our Term B Loan Facility which are included in interest expense.

(i) Reflects the net impact of the LSAs entered into as of the closing of the divestiture of the Advanced Surgical and Orthopedic product lines. These LSAs govern the sale of products supplied by Viant to the Company for further resale to customers and by the Company to Viant for further resale to customers.

(j) Tax adjustments primarily includes the estimated impact relating to our disallowed deduction of the GILTI tax, as mandated by the Tax Reform Act. This disallowed deduction of the GILTI tax (approximately 50% of the total GILTI tax) is due to the Company making use of its U.S. NOLs, and will be eliminated once the Company's U.S. NOLs are fully utilized, which is expected to be in approximately three to five years. This adjustment makes our Adjusted Diluted EPS more comparable with other global companies that are not subject to this disallowed GILTI tax deduction and more comparable to the Company's results following the full utilization of its U.S. NOLs.





Table B: EBITDA and Sales Reconciliations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 29,

2018 June 30,

2017 Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 23,056 $ 9,559 $ 36,140 $ 12,507 Interest expense 15,234 15,058 30,829 33,425 Provision for income taxes 8,739 255 14,113 1,044 Depreciation 10,006 9,358 19,969 18,728 Amortization 10,519 10,147 21,172 20,230 EBITDA from continuing operations 67,554 44,377 122,223 85,934 IP related litigation 476 915 797 1,292 Stock-based compensation (excluding OOE) 2,199 2,902 5,178 5,075 Strategic reorganization and alignment 3,727 — 5,781 — Manufacturing alignment to support growth 1,103 — 1,616 — Consolidation and optimization expenses (14 ) 2,729 561 5,076 Acquisition and integration expenses — 2,970 — 7,790 Asset dispositions, severance and other (124 ) 1,028 518 5,555 Non-cash (gain) loss on cost and equity method investments (284 ) 4,427 (5,254 ) 4,825 LSA adjustments (3,283 ) (2,756 ) (6,119 ) (5,911 ) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 71,354 $ 56,592 $ 125,301 $ 109,636 Total Sales (GAAP) $ 314,464 $ 280,916 $ 606,890 $ 547,652 LSA adjustments $ (1,308 ) $ (674 ) $ (2,003 ) $ (2,154 ) Adjusted sales from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 313,156 $ 280,242 $ 604,887 $ 545,498 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23 % 20 % 21 % 20 %





Table C: Organic Sales from Continuing Operations Growth Rate Reconciliation (% Change)

GAAP

Reported

Growth Impact of

Foreign

Currency(a) Non-GAAP

Organic

Growth QTD Change (2Q 2018 vs. 2Q 2017) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular 13.8 % (0.7 )% 13.1 % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 9.2 % — 9.2 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 22.9 % (1.9 )% 21.0 % Total Medical Sales 12.9 % (0.5 )% 12.4 % Non-Medical Sales (4.7 )% — (4.7 )% Total Sales 11.9 % (0.5 )% 11.4 % YTD Change (6M 2018 vs. 6M 2017) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular 12.4 % (1.0 )% 11.4 % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 7.1 % (0.3 )% 7.1 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 21.7 % 1.1 % 22.8 % Total Medical Sales 11.3 % (0.4 )% 10.9 % Non-Medical Sales 2.3 % — 2.3 % Total Sales 10.8 % (0.4 )% 10.4 %

(a) Second quarter and year-to-date 2018 sales were positively impacted by $0.9 million and $2.5 million, respectively, due to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, primarily in our Cardio & Vascular product lines.





Table D: Non-GAAP Organic Growth Rate Reconciliation (% Change)

GAAP

Reported

Growth Impact of

Non-GAAP

Adjustment(a) Impact of

Foreign

Currency(b) Non-GAAP

Organic

Growth QTD Change (2Q 2018 vs. 2Q 2017) EBITDA from continuing operations 52.2 % (26.1 )% (16.9 )% 9.2 % Income from continuing operations NM 46.8 % (33.0 )% 13.8 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations NM 43.2 % (32.2 )% 11.0 % YTD Change (6M 2018 vs. 6M 2017) EBITDA from continuing operations 42.2 % (27.9 )% (8.7 )% 5.6 % Income from continuing operations NM 34.5 % (19.7 )% 14.8 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations NM 31.0 % (18.2 )% 12.8 %

(a) Represents the impact to our growth rate from our Non-GAAP adjustments. See Tables A and B for further detail on these items.

(b) Represents the impact to our growth rate due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates realized in income and reported in other loss, net in the consolidated statement of operations.

(NM) Calculated change not meaningful.





Table E: Supplemental Financial Items Affecting Cash Flow (Excludes Divested AS&O Product Lines)

(dollars in millions)

2018

Outlook 2017

Actual Capital Expenditures $35 - $40 $30 Depreciation and Amortization $80 - $85 $79 Stock-Based Compensation $9 - $11 $11 Other Operating Expense $15 - $20 $36 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 21% - 23% 19% Cash Tax Payments $20 - $25 $9



