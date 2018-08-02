Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 9

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant") (NASDAQ:OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmacological treatments for addictions and drug overdose, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Thursday, August 9 th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time

Toll Free: 800-263-0877 International: 323-794-2094 Conference ID: 5522978 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130379 Replays, Available through August 23rd:

Domestic: 844-512-2921 International: 412-317-6671 Replay PIN: 5522978

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmacological treatments for addictions and drug overdose. The National Institute on Drug Abuse, a component of the National Institutes of Health, describes these disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases which burden society at both the individual and community levels. With its innovative opioid antagonist nasal delivery technology, Opiant is positioned to become a leader in these treatment markets. Opiant's first drug overdose product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is approved for marketing in the U.S. and Canada by its partner, Adapt Pharmaceuticals. For more information please visit: www.opiant.com.

CONTACTS:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 535-7746