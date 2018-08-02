Computex Technology Solutions Acquires Synetra, Inc.

Combined Market Reach, Vertical Specializations and Managed Services Offerings Bring Even Greater Business Value to Computex and Synetra Customers



HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its reach and advancing its market expertise and IT services specialization, top-ranking national IT services provider Computex Technology Solutions today announced the acquisition of Dallas-based managed service provider (MSP) Synetra, Inc. The deal marks the fourth acquisition by Computex since 2012, and the first under the leadership of its President and CEO John Schilsky.

"Computex continues to invest in the talent, technology and tools required to exceed our customers' expectations and grow our business by double digits year-over-year," said Schilsky. "Synetra's proven market experience and technical expertise in advanced solutions, including secure networking and cabling, as well as its established IT vendor and customer relationships in high-growth vertical markets—such as state and local government, education, and oil and gas—complements and expands our skillset, solutions portfolio and geographic reach—enabling us to bring new, enhanced and differentiated services to our customers and prospects."

With more than three dozen associates, five offices throughout Texas and 150 plus customers, Synetra brings 30 years of proven IT services experience and business success, as well as a shared vision for managed IT services excellence to the national IT services leader. Adding to the shared synergies between the two companies, Synetra was founded by the late David Sorensen. Over the years, his two sons built an exceptional team and grew the company into one of Texas' top-performing solution providers and best places to work. Under the terms of the new agreement, Synetra's associates and executive leadership team joins Computex.

"We've maintained a friendly relationship with Computex's leadership team for decades and are excited to combine our efforts and expand our services under the Computex brand," said Synetra's President Paul Sorensen. "Today's business owners need IT expertise and execution they can count on to keep their company secure and operating at peak performance. By joining Computex, we are elevating our expertise, expanding our service offerings and providing our customers the best-of-the-best when it comes to IT services excellence."

Specializing in managed IT services including Security-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Computex is the business IT partner of choice for hundreds of small to midsize enterprises, as well as Fortune 500 companies. The IT services innovator is ranked among the nation's top MSPs and rated as one of the most highly skilled MSPs in the business.

