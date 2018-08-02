Aegis Expands its International and US Intravail® Patent Portfolio on Multiple Fronts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Therapeutics LLC announced today that it has been awarded European Patent No. EP2381773(B1) and Canadian Patent No. 2,748,268, providing fast acting formulations for triptans, a class of drugs that are effective in treating migraine headaches which include sumatriptan, zolmitriptan, naratriptan, rizatriptan, eletriptan, almotriptan and frovatriptan. Human clinical trials have shown that the Intravail® formulation of sumatriptan achieves therapeutic drug levels in approximately 2 to 3 minutes, 20 to 30 times faster than the currently marketed non-injectable sumatriptan products, namely sumatriptan nasal spray or tablet formulations, both of which reach maximum blood levels of drug in about 60 to 120 minutes thus delaying onset of relief. Total current Aegis patent coverage of the triptans now includes thirteen patents - 3 US Patents and 10 foreign patents - with others pending.



In addition, Aegis has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 9,895,444 providing non-invasive fast acting formulations of opioid related compounds, including nalmefene, naltrexone, and naloxone for treating opioid overdose, as well as other opioids for pain applications in emergency situations. And U.S. Patent No. 10,046,025 covers non-invasive delivery and stabilization of cyclic-peptide drugs, an increasingly important chemical class of drugs due to their potential potency and lack of metabolic toxicity.

The enabling Aegis Intravail formulation technology is broadly applicable to a wide range of small molecule and biotherapeutic drugs to increase noninvasive bioavailability by the oral, nasal, buccal, and sublingual routes and to speed attainment of therapeutic drug levels in cases where speed is important to the patient, for example in the treatment of pain, nausea, emesis, convulsive disorders, spasticity, and the like. Aegis ProTek® excipients stabilize, prevent aggregation, and reduce unwanted immunogenicity and anaphylaxis of monoclonal antibodies and peptide therapeutics while avoiding the oxidative damage caused by polysorbate surfactants.

At present, more than a dozen different drugs employing Aegis Intravail® and ProTek® technologies have been reformulated for significantly improved performance by Aegis' licensees. Our licensees include seven of the top 10 largest pharmaceutical companies and two of the top 10 largest multinational generics companies, along with many public and private biotech companies. Aegis' growing patent portfolio currently has more than seventy-five issued and pending drug formulation patents covering noninvasive delivery and stabilization of biotherapeutics, biosimilars, and small-molecule drugs.

About Aegis Therapeutics

Aegis Therapeutics LLC is a drug delivery technology company commercializing its patented drug delivery and drug formulation technologies through product-specific licenses. Our Intravail® drug delivery technology enables the non-invasive delivery of a broad range of protein, peptide and non-peptide drugs that can currently only be administered by injection, via the oral, buccal, and intranasal administration routes, and with high bioavailability. Our ProTek® excipients stabilize, prevent aggregation, and reduce unwanted immunogenicity and anaphylaxis of protein and peptide therapeutics while avoiding the oxidative damage caused by polysorbate surfactants.

For more information about Aegis, please visit: http://www.aegisthera.com.

Contact: Ed Maggio

Chief Executive Officer

Aegis Therapeutics LLC

1-858-618-1400 Ext. 101

Email: emaggio@aegisthera.com