JD.com to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 16, 2018

BEIJING, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), China's leading technology-driven e-commerce company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 16, 2018, before the market opens.



JD.com's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on August 16, 2018, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2018) to discuss the second quarter 2018 financial results.



Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US: +1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong： +852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601 China： 400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121 International： +65-6713-5090

Passcode: 3184909



A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 am, Eastern Time on August 16, 2018 through 09:59 am, Eastern Time on August 24, 2018. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697 International： +61-2-8199-0299

Passcode: 3184909



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.



About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is China's leading technology-driven e-commerce company. Its cutting-edge retail infrastructure enables consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

