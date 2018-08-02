illycaffé Powers Journey to Purchasing Process Digital Transformation with JAGGAER's Spend Management Solutions Suite

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER the world's largest independent spend management company has provided illycaffè, a global coffee industry leader, with a solutions suite to enable the company's multi-year global digital spend management transformation. illycaffè serves 100,000 retailers in 140 countries, generating EUR 460 million in sales.



illycaffè considered several vendors before selecting JAGGAER, through a tender, for an ambitious transformation project that is impacting virtually every aspect of the company's business operations. "We wanted to transform procurement from savings hunter to value hunter, and selected JAGGAER because they bring more than just technology; they bring expertise, competence and they listen to our needs," says Diego Pedroli, Procurement and Logistics Director at illycaffé, who spearheads the project. illycaffè's strategic procurement plan will be ongoing.

The project began with developing a roadmap that embraces corporate mandates including Governance and Compliance, with complete management of all suppliers; Best Practice sharing, with a methodology that standardizes processes across the entire company; Transparency, including accessibility to information across the company; and Economic Return, charged with delivering benefits out of a digitalized workflow and the reduction of the Total Cost of Ownership in multiple purchasing categories. illycaffé's procurement department covers everything from facilities management to marketing, packaging, hardware, logistics and energy management.

"As far as I am concerned, it is a journey which has just begun. Gradually, we are going to implement functionalities such as IoT, Digital Assistant, RPA, AI and Machine Learning in order to help Procurement and Logistics speed up the operating processes and the collection of information necessary in decision making. In turn, this would free resources for greater value-added activities," adds Pedroli.

"Global partners like illycaffé are effectively taking advantage of JAGGAER's expertise in manufacturing, retail and global supply chain and logistics management. We have a long history of developing tools to enable digital transformation and innovation within our customer companies. We fully support illycaffé's drive to turn procurement into a profit center, as they lead the charge into the future for their industry," says Rob Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

About JAGGAER: Global Source to Pay Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company, with nearly 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world's largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company. www.JAGGAER.com

To join the conversation, please visit our blog at https://JAGGAER.com/blog/ or follow us on Twitter @JaggaerPro



MEDIA CONTACT



Steve Lundin

news@JAGGAER.com

312-602-2434