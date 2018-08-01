Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation

Globe Newswire  
August 01, 2018 7:00pm   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces that it has commenced an investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty by its Board of Directors.   In particular, it has been alleged that Macquarie Infrastructure officials made certain misrepresentations concerning the company's International-Matex Tank Terminals business. 

To learn more about the investigation, please contact John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com.   

CONTACT:
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com
info@kehoelawfirm.com
(215) 792-6676, Ext. 801

NOTE: In some jurisdictions, this press release may be considered attorney advertising. 

