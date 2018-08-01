SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces that it has commenced an investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty by its Board of Directors. In particular, it has been alleged that Macquarie Infrastructure officials made certain misrepresentations concerning the company's International-Matex Tank Terminals business.
