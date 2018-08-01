Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MabVax, Farmland, and ACADIA, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Farmland Partners Inc., and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (OTC:MBVX)

Class Period: March 14, 2016 - May 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose: (1) that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) that the Company had incorrectly calculated and reported beneficial ownership of MabVax shares, and permitted improper influence or control over MabVax, and/or the Company's officers and directors by certain shareholders; and, (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about MabVax's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the MabVax class action go to: https://bespc.com/mabvax/ .

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland Partners artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Farmland Partners Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland Partners public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Farmland class action go to: https://bespc.com/farmland/ .

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)



Class Period: April 29, 2018 – July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drugs initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) that ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants statements about ACADIAs business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the ACADIA class action go to: https://bespc.com/acadia/ .

