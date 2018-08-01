La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host a Webcasted Conference Call on August 8, 2018

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 and will host a webcasted conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on August 8, 2018. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-359-9508 for domestic callers and 224-357-2393 for international callers. Please provide the operator with the conference ID number 2692098 to join the conference call or click here for the webcast. An archive of the conference call and webcast will be available on La Jolla's website for 30 days following the call.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II), formerly known as LJPC-501, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 21, 2017 as a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. LJPC‑401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product, is being developed for the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease and myelodysplastic syndrome. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com.

