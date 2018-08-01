Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU)) announced that it will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results.

Interested parties may participate by dialing (866) 601-1105 from the United States or (430) 775-1347 from outside the United States. The conference call I.D. number is 2864928. The call will also be available as a live webcast on the "News/Events" tab of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.rosehillresources.com. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy for growth includes the organic development of its two core areas in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as focused acquisitions in the Delaware Basin.

Contact Information: Alan Townsend Craig Owen President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 281-675-3400 281-675-3400







