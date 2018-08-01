(Correction) -- CLIC Technology, Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO

MIAMI, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- CLIC Technology, Inc. (OTC:CLCI) (the "Company"), announced today the appointment of Roman Bond as its Chief Executive Officer. As a fully-reporting SEC company, the Company is also filing an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the appointment.



Mr. Bond is a seasoned IT Executive with more than 20 years of master level project, program and portfolio management to Fortune 50 organizations, with a special focus on large scale Infrastructure, Cloud and Application Management Services implementations.

He was previously Chief Operating Officer at NTT DATA, SAP Delivery Executive at Pactiv, Dart Container Corporation, Wacom, Abbott Laboratories and Whirlpool. Additionally, he spent ten years in IT Program Management with Accenture, implementing SAP and Microsoft solutions for several multi-national corporations. His experience consists of delivering program initiatives that are transformational in nature across diverse business, product and services. Major clients have been across many industries with development and support structures across the globe. Mr. Bond has a degree in finance from DePaul University.

Yosef Biton, formerly CEO, has become the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About CLIC Technology, Inc.: The Company, a "Financial Technology" company, is the developer and marketer of new cutting-edge blockchain products and services. It is the developer of a revolutionary "crypto-payment gateway system" that allows consumers to use crypto currency to make routine purchases on-line and from brick-and-mortar merchants and that enables merchants to accept crypto payments and receive immediate settlements in traditional fiat currencies. Market introduction of the new crypto-payment gateway system and related services is planned in the coming months in a phased rollout to occur in the United States and other major markets.



Contact: CLIC Technology, Inc.

(877) 451-0120