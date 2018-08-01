Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Newell Brands, Inc. (NYSE: NWL) of the August 20, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Newell Brands, Inc. (NYSE:NWL) of the August 20, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Newell securities between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



The complaint charges Defendants with failing to inform investors early in the class period that Newell's favorable financial performance was due to steep promotional discounts granted to the its customers that effectively loaded them up with excess inventory before the 2017 back-to-school season.

On November 2, 2017, Defendants announced disappointing 2017 third quarter results and blamed materially lower sales growth on customers who pulled back on order rates and rebalanced inventories. This news drove the price of Newell shares down $10.99, or about 27%, to close at $30.01 that day.

Later, on January 25, 2018, Defendants slashed anticipated 2017 core sales growth and announced Newell was exploring strategic restructuring options. This news drove the price of Newell shares down $6.42, or about 21%, to close at $24.81 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Defendants engaged in improper ‘channel stuffing,'" said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

