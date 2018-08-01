Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY). Our investigation concerns whether Helios and Matheson has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 27, 2018, Helios and Matheson disclosed that a MoviePass disruption that occurred the previous day was due to the Company's inability to make payments to merchant and fulfillment centers, not due to technical problems or other causes. Based on this news, Helios and Matheson's share price fell by more than 70% the same day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Helios and Matheson shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

