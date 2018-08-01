The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. Board Will Submit Proposal for Liquidation of the Fund to Vote of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APB) (the "Fund") announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Fund will submit a proposal to stockholders to liquidate the Fund at the Fund's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on October 12, 2018.



While the Board believes that the Fund remains a favorable investment opportunity for stockholders and investors seeking exposure to the Asia region, certain institutional stockholders have requested a liquidity event, which may include a liquidation. Accordingly, after deliberations, the Board has voted to liquidate the Fund. Despite their ongoing belief in the Fund, the Board will recommend that stockholders vote for the liquidation.

In the event that Fund stockholders do not vote to liquidate the Fund at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Board has committed to resubmitting the liquidation proposal at subsequent annual meetings thereafter, to continually give Fund stockholders the opportunity to consider the Fund's future existence.

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, organized as a Maryland corporation and is registered with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities in the Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan). The Fund is managed by Value Partners Hong Kong Limited.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price that is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value.

