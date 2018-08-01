Harte Hanks Schedules Second Quarter Financial Results Announcement and Investor Conference Call

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS), a leader in customer relationships, experiences and interaction-led marketing, announced today that the company will release its second quarter 2018 financial results Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Chief Executive Officer, Karen Puckett and Chief Financial Officer, Jon Biro will host a call to discuss the results with analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To access an audio webcast, please use the link available in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website.

The telephonic conference call number is (800) 289-0438 for domestic callers and (323) 794-2423 for international callers. The conference ID is 836-7599.

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call for 48 hours at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671, with conference ID 836-7599. The replay will also be available for one year in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks has approximately 4000 employees in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748 or email us at pr@hartehanks.com. Follow us on Twitter @hartehanks or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarteHanks.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor and Media Contact:

Scott Hamilton

(303) 214-5563

scott.hamilton@hartehanks.com